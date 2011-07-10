Crown Point football comes to town for CHS Senior Night

Yep, they’re beat up.

Yep, they’re licking their wounds.

Yep, they’re still going to show up Friday night and fight for every yard for 48 minutes

The Chesterton football team will play its regular season home finale on Friday night as they play host to the Crown Point Bulldogs on Senior Night.

“They are one of the bigger teams we’ll face,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “I thought Lake Central and Valpo were big, but Crown Point is just huge.”

And that will pose a problem for a small Chesterton team that is decimated by injuries.

“We’re battling a lot of injuries with a lot of different guys right now,” Snyder said. “Their blowouts have come against teams that have struggled with their size and we’ll be much smaller. But, we’ve played pretty well against some much bigger teams.”

Offensively, sophomore Cole Teal will get his second consecutive start at quarterback. Chris Katsafaros has practiced all week, but won’t be rushed back into the lineup.

“Right now, Cole will be the starter at quarterback,” Snyder said. “I’m not in a big hurry to rush Chris back especially in that position. Cole gets more valuable game experience and Chris gets another week to rest and heal.

“Hopefully he’s back at 100 percent when the playoffs start.”

Teal will be facing a defense that has caused trouble for a lot of offenses during the season.

“Defensively they are very aggressive and they run a 3-3 stack that gives most offenses trouble,” Snyder said. “We’ll have to throw the ball to win Friday night. With the way they line-up on defense, it’s going to be hard to run the ball down their throat.”

The Crown Point offense features a big-play passing game and the ability to run the football.

“Their fullback is as big as any lineman we have and he runs hard,” Snyder said. “They’ve been throwing the ball really well with a three-year starter at quarterback. They’ve got great size at receiver and they like to throw it up in the air and go get it.

“They don’t try to trick you or do anything special. They just line up and beat you with what they do.

If they score early, they seem to roll.”

The Trojans took some chances on defense last week and got caught, but turnovers on offense turned the momentum.

“We’ve got to play more disciplined and we got caught doing some things we shouldn’t have been doing,” Snyder said. “We can’t make the mental mistakes we’ve made the last couple of weeks. We can’t fumble the ball and give them a short field.

“Our kids just have to play well and take the next step up. We don’t all of a sudden have new players.”