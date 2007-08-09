Cooley and Trojans win Softball Sectional opener

On your home field, you don’t get a lot of chances to bat first. Chesterton made the most of its opportunity Tuesday night.

The Trojans scored three quick runs in the top of the first and cruised to an 8-1 Sectional-opening victory over Valparaiso. Chesterton will face Hobart, a 3-2 winner over Merrillville, on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

“That’s one,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “We’ve got to get number two on Thursday.”

Megan Tymorek and Sammie Howard drew walks to start the game for Chesterton and Megan Matheny singled to right field to load the bases. Sydney Cooley blasted a double into left field that plated all three runners for a 3-0 lead.

“Everybody wants to be the home team, but I kind of like being visitors and get a chance to jump on someone quick,” Hopson said. “With the lineup we’ve got, we have a chance to put some runs on the board early and take a breath.”

Things stayed that way into the third inning when Cooley blasted a one-out home run. Mallory McKee walked and eventually scored on a single by Amanda Dujmovich.

Three more runs in the fourth inning for Chesterton came courtesy of Cooley’s second home run of the game, this time a three-run bomb to left-center. Cooley finished 3-for-4 with seven RBI’s.

“It was nice to see some good, level swings from her again,” Hopson said. “It seemed to click tonight. We’ve been trying to get her to relax. She’s been working too hard at it. Hopefully, it’ll carry over.”

Valpo scored one run in the fourth, the only frame Tymorek was really challenged. The sophomore allowed just four hits and struck out seven in getting the win.

“We were due for a solid defense, solid hitting, solid pitching game,” Hopson said. “For us to get through this tournament we have to have that.”

In the other Tuesday night game, Hobart beat Merrillville in eight innings.

“They’ve beat some good people,” Hopson said. “Their pitcher isn’t overpowering, but the ball moves pretty well. We’ll have to play well.”

The first game on Thursday begins at 5:30 p.m. with Portage playing Crown Point.