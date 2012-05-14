CHS wins softball battle of the Trojans

The Chesterton softball team pounded out 14 hits and got a complete-game
two-hit performance from Sydney Cooley as they beat Highland 8-0 on Friday.
“Some of the bats that have been quiet for a while came to life tonight,”
Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “Sydney pitched a very solid game. She
only gave up two hits and one of those was a tough infield single.”
The Trojans jumped on top early as Megan Matheny led off with a double.
Sarah Richards followed with a bunt single and Matheny scored on an error.
Richards scored on Mallory McKee’s single for a 2-0 lead.
After Sammie Howard singled in the second, Shelby Carter moved her to second
with a bunt. Howard scored on Matheny’s double.
In the fourth, Matheny was hit by a pitch and moved all the way to third
when Highland botched the bunt of Richards. Jill Bohnert’s RBI single plated
Matheny.
An RBI single by Amanda Dujmovich scored Mckee in the fifth and the
three-run seventh inning started on a single by Cooley.
Courtesy runner Alexa Olson advanced to third as Dujomovich and Howard
reached to load the bases. Olson scored on Carter’s single, while Dujmovich
and Howard scored on Matheny’s single.
Matheny led the Chesterton offense with three hits (double) and three RBI’s.
McKee also had three hits and Richards added two.
Cooley struck out three in picking up the win and was helped by a defense
that committed just one error.
“Our defense helped Sydney out some tonight with outstanding effort by
turning two double plays,” Hopson said. “The right side of the infield was
busy. Sarah (Richards) and Amanda (Dujmovich) did a great job. We moved some
people around tonight defensively and they all played well.”
Chesterton 8,
Highland 0
AT HIGHLAND
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 210 110 3 -- 8 14 1
Highland 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2
2B -- Megan Matheny 2 ©. Pitching Summary -- Chesterton -- Sydney Cooley (7
IP, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB). WP -- Cooley.
JV wins 7-1
The CHS junior varsity softball team defeated Highland 7-1. Jessica Stacy
pitched 7 innings for the Trojans with 12 strikeouts and no walks. She also
contributed three defensive putouts.
The Trojans scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning to provide a
comfortable lead.
Megan Legler doubled, walked and scored two runs. Abby Brown had a single
and a double with 2 RBI’s and a run scored.
Also getting hits and rbis were Alexis King, Oliva Gonzales and Abby
Canright, who also scored.
Getting hits and scoring were Sierra LaFreniere (Brianna Jaeger courtesy
runner), Lindsey Campbell and Sam Stueber.
The Trojans’ final game is on Friday at home against the Munster Mustangs.