CHS wins softball battle of the Trojans

The Chesterton softball team pounded out 14 hits and got a complete-game two-hit performance from Sydney Cooley as they beat Highland 8-0 on Friday.

“Some of the bats that have been quiet for a while came to life tonight,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “Sydney pitched a very solid game. She only gave up two hits and one of those was a tough infield single.”

The Trojans jumped on top early as Megan Matheny led off with a double. Sarah Richards followed with a bunt single and Matheny scored on an error. Richards scored on Mallory McKee’s single for a 2-0 lead.

After Sammie Howard singled in the second, Shelby Carter moved her to second with a bunt. Howard scored on Matheny’s double.

In the fourth, Matheny was hit by a pitch and moved all the way to third when Highland botched the bunt of Richards. Jill Bohnert’s RBI single plated Matheny.

An RBI single by Amanda Dujmovich scored Mckee in the fifth and the three-run seventh inning started on a single by Cooley.

Courtesy runner Alexa Olson advanced to third as Dujomovich and Howard reached to load the bases. Olson scored on Carter’s single, while Dujmovich and Howard scored on Matheny’s single.

Matheny led the Chesterton offense with three hits (double) and three RBI’s. McKee also had three hits and Richards added two.

Cooley struck out three in picking up the win and was helped by a defense that committed just one error.

“Our defense helped Sydney out some tonight with outstanding effort by turning two double plays,” Hopson said. “The right side of the infield was busy. Sarah (Richards) and Amanda (Dujmovich) did a great job. We moved some people around tonight defensively and they all played well.”