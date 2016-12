CHS Volleyball wins Tourney with perfect day

The Chesterton volleyball team put together a 4-0 day and picked up the team title at the CHS Invitational on Saturday.

The Trojans never lost a game with victories over Hammond Clark (25-6, 25-16), Kokomo (25-12, 25-18), Boone Grove (25-12, 25-12) and Class 1A No. 3 Washington Twp. (25-18, 25-16).

Offensively, Chesterton was led by Tournament MVP Emily Nix with 25 kills, while all-tournament team selection Shelby Ruffner tallied 23 kills. Lydia Gill picked up 12 kills on the day.

Senior setter Kate Nowak dished out 72 assists and also led the team with five service aces. Katie Urycki and Gill each added four service aces.

Defensively, Gill and Urycki had a team-best 17 digs with Korelle Melcarek adding 16 digs. Nowak added 10 digs with all-tournament team member Michaela Raffin getting eight digs.

At the net, Nix had eight block kills, while Jennifer Williams added four block kills. Nowak and Gill had three block kills and Ruffner tallied two.