CHS Volleyball sweeps Portage in 3 games

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 13-8 on the season with a 25-15,
28-26, 25-21 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Thursday.
Sara Tarnowski led the Trojans with eight kills, while Aubrey Nagdeman,
Emily Marcus and Jessica Urycki all had seven kills. Brittany Milzarek
tallied five kills.
Shelby Snyder dished out a team-best 14 assists with Kennedy Baltus adding
13 helpers.
Defensively, Marcus had 15 digs and Jordyn Moleski had 13 digs. Tarnowski
had six digs with Snyder adding five.
At the net, Urycki had two block kills, while TarnowskI tallied three aces
from the service line.
Chesterton 25-28-25, Portage 15-26-21
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton -- Jacklyn Moleski 1 kills, 1 dig; Ashley Hecimovich 3 digs; Sara
Tarnowski 8 kills, 3 service aces, 6 digs; Emily Marcus 7 kills, 15 digs;
Kennedy Baltus 13 assists; Shelby Snyder 14 assists, 5 digs; Jordyn Moleski
13 digs; Aubrey Nagdeman 7 kills, 2 digs; Jessica Urycki 7 kills, 2 block
kills; Brittany Milzarek 5 kills, 2 digs; Sammi Ostrom 2 kills, 1 block
kill.
Record -- Chesterton 13-8 (5-6 DAC).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 25-25, Portage 19-23
The Chesterton junior varsity beat Portage 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday.
Offensively, Abby Moon led the Trojans with six kills, while Lia Lombardini
had five kills. Kaitlin Kuypers and Haley Notzen added three kills.
Caitlyn Toth had a team-high 14 assists to go along with four digs.
Defensively, Laney Marcus had nine digs and Notzen added five. Toth and Moon
had four digs, while Alaina Kogler and Lombardini had three digs.
Freshman
Portage 25-25, Chesterton 21-19
The Chesterton freshmen dropped a 25-21, 25-19 to Portage on Thursday.
Offensively, Hayley McBride led the Trojans with three kills, while Kandice
Kuypers had two kills.
Defensively, Alex Devereaux had a team-best nine digs and McBride had five.
Morgan Fulayter and Taylor Cruz had four digs in the loss.
Hannah Mix led the charge at the net with two block kills.
Posted 10/4/2013