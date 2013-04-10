CHS Volleyball sweeps Portage in 3 games

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 13-8 on the season with a 25-15, 28-26, 25-21 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Thursday.

Sara Tarnowski led the Trojans with eight kills, while Aubrey Nagdeman, Emily Marcus and Jessica Urycki all had seven kills. Brittany Milzarek tallied five kills.

Shelby Snyder dished out a team-best 14 assists with Kennedy Baltus adding 13 helpers.

Defensively, Marcus had 15 digs and Jordyn Moleski had 13 digs. Tarnowski had six digs with Snyder adding five.

At the net, Urycki had two block kills, while TarnowskI tallied three aces from the service line.