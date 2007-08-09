CHS Volleyball outlasts Portage in 5-game thriller

The Chesterton volleyball team took plenty of time to get going, but fought
all the way back to pick up a five game come-from-behind Duneland Athletic
Conference victory over Portage on Tuesday night.
The Trojans were never in the first two games and dropped 25-16, 25-20
decisions. A tough 27-25 third game victory set up 25-14 and 15-10 victories
for the match win.
Offensively, Claire Holba led the way with 11 kills as Katie Urycki added 10
kills. Lydia Gill contributed eight kills and Emily Nix had seven kills.
Kate Nowak dished out a team-best 38 assists.
Defensively, Alyssa Ham had a career-high 25 digs with Urycki adding 13
digs. Katie Osborn tallied digs in the victory.
Urycki had five service aces, while Korelle Melcarek and Nowak added two
service aces. At the net, Holba and Nix each had two block kills.
Chesterton
16-20-27-25-15, Portage 25-25-25-14-10
AT CHESTERTON
Portage -- Alicia Ciesielski 13 kills, 4 service aces; Haley Snyder 7 kills,
3 block kills; Tina Golden 17 assists; Brittany Doll 3 service aces, 7 digs.
Chesterton -- Michaela Raffin 6 digs; Katie Urycki 10 kills, 5 service aces,
13 digs; Alyssa Ham 25 digs; Korelle Melcarek 2 service aces, 7 digs; Katie
Osborn 10 digs; Riley Taubert 2 kills, 4 digs; Emily Nix 7 kills, 2 block
kills; Kate Nowak 38 assists, 2 service aces, 8 digs; Claire Holba 11 kills,
3 digs, 2 block kills; Lydia Gill 8 kills, 2 digs.
Records -- Chesterton 9-6 (4-4 DAC), Portage 7-10 (2-6 DAC).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton
25-25, Portage 18-21
The Chesterton junior varsity improved to 12-6 on the year with a 25-18,
25-21 victory over Portage.
Ariane Mahaffey led the offense with five kills, while Taylor Witt had four
kills. Allison Bachman had three kills and Brittni Rondinelli tallied two
kills.
Mahaffey recorded a team-best six service aces and dished out seven assists.
Jennifer Williams had eight assists and three service aces.
Defensively, Sara Tarnowski had nine digs with Hannah Ranfranz adding seven
digs. Mahaffey had four digs and Williams had three digs.
Ali Ostrom had two block kills at the net.
Freshman
Chesterton
24-25-15,
Portage 25-22-7
The Chesterton freshman team dropped game one, but came back to win the
final two games and pick up its third Duneland Athletic Conference victory
of the season.
Offensively, Jocelyn Lipscomb had eight kills and Anna Crowley had two
kills. Shelby Carter and Jessica Thornton each dished out six assists.
Megan Legler recorded five service aces and Carter added four. Thornton and
Ashley Hecimovich each had two service aces.
Legler led the defense with eight digs and Thornton had seven digs. Crowley
tallied six digs as Carter had five and Hecimovich had four.
Posted 9/22/2010