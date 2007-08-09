CHS Volleyball outlasts Portage in 5-game thriller

The Chesterton volleyball team took plenty of time to get going, but fought all the way back to pick up a five game come-from-behind Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Tuesday night.

The Trojans were never in the first two games and dropped 25-16, 25-20 decisions. A tough 27-25 third game victory set up 25-14 and 15-10 victories for the match win.

Offensively, Claire Holba led the way with 11 kills as Katie Urycki added 10 kills. Lydia Gill contributed eight kills and Emily Nix had seven kills. Kate Nowak dished out a team-best 38 assists.

Defensively, Alyssa Ham had a career-high 25 digs with Urycki adding 13 digs. Katie Osborn tallied digs in the victory.

Urycki had five service aces, while Korelle Melcarek and Nowak added two service aces. At the net, Holba and Nix each had two block kills.