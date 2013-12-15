CHS Volleyball blasts Calumet in 3 games

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 12-5 on the year with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Calumet on Wednesday night.

Offensively, Shelby Ruffner led the way with 12 kills, while Katie Urycki and Jessica Urycki each had eight kills. Emily Nix tallied four kills and Ariane Mahaffey had three kills.

Shelby Snyder dished out a team-best 17 assists and recorded two kills. Jessica Thornton had 12 assists.

Defensively, Sara Tarnowski had 10 digs with Jordyn Moleski adding seven. Thornton had four digs, while Katie Urycki and Snyder each had three digs.

Katie Urycki led the charge at the service line with three aces and Ruffner added two.