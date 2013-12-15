CHS Volleyball blasts Calumet in 3 games

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 12-5 on the year with a 25-12,
25-15, 25-13 victory over Calumet on Wednesday night.
Offensively, Shelby Ruffner led the way with 12 kills, while Katie Urycki
and Jessica Urycki each had eight kills. Emily Nix tallied four kills and
Ariane Mahaffey had three kills.
Shelby Snyder dished out a team-best 17 assists and recorded two kills.
Jessica Thornton had 12 assists.
Defensively, Sara Tarnowski had 10 digs with Jordyn Moleski adding seven.
Thornton had four digs, while Katie Urycki and Snyder each had three digs.
Katie Urycki led the charge at the service line with three aces and Ruffner
added two.
Chesterton
25-25-25, Calumet 12-15-13
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton -- Jennifer Williams 6 assists; Katie Urycki 8 kills, 3 service
aces, 3 digs; Sara Tarnowski 10 digs; Jessica Thornton 12 assists, 4 digs;
Emily Nix 4 kills; Jordyn Moleski 7 digs; Jessica Urycki 8 kills; Shelby
Snyder 2 kills, 17 assists, 3 digs; Shelby Ruffner 12 kills, 2 service aces;
Ariane Mahaffey 3 kills.
Record: Chesterton 12-5.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton
25-25, Calumet 8-10
The Chesterton junior varsity had little trouble in picking up a 25-8, 25-10
victory over Calumet on Wednesday.
Offensively, Kaitlyn Kuypers had a team-best six kills, with Samantha
Stueber adding five kills. Aubrey Nagdeman had four kills with Whitney
Schreiber and Lia Lombardini adding two kills each.
Nagdeman and Carley Bartolini each had 10 assists and Nagdeman tallied eight
service aces.
Defensively, Emily Parkerson led the way with three digs. Allie Sink,
Kuypers and Lombardini each had two digs in the victory.
Posted 9/20/2012