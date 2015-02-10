Chesterton Tribune

 

 

CHS volleybal team beats Portage in 4 games

The Chesterton volleyball team battled to a 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Thursday night.

Offensively, Haley Notzen led the way for the Trojans with 10 kills, while Sammi Ostrom and Kristin Stillman tallied eight kills each. Brittany Milzarek finished with seven kills.

Jenna Tarnowski dished out 31 assists.

Defensively, Madi Dubbs had 33 digs and Notzen added 19 digs. Taylor Eaton and Stillman recorded 13 digs each in the victory.

At the net, Ostrom and Milzarek each recorded three block kills and Abby Moon added one block kill.

The Trojans return to the court on Saturday when they travel to the Charger Invitational at Elkhart Memorial beginning at 9 a.m.

Chesterton 25-26-23-25, Portage 21-24-25-21

AT CHESTERTON

Chesterton -- Taylor Eaton 13 digs; Jenna Tarnowski 3 kills, 31 assists, 5 digs; Alex Devereaux 3 digs; Madi Dubbs 33 digs; Kristin Stillman 8 kills, 13 digs; Haley Notzen 10 kills, 19 digs; Abby Moon 4 kills; Brittany Milzarek 7 kills, 3 block kills; Sammi Ostrom 8 kills, 2 digs, 3 block kills.

Records: Chesterton 10-11 (3-8 DAC).

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 25-21-15,

Portage 18-25-14

The Chesterton junior varsity outlasted Portage in a 25-18, 21-25, 15-14 victory.

Offensively, Tessa Tilden led the Trojans with four kills, while Karen Woodville added three kills. Maddy Cole, Ginger Hedrick and Carly Culkin each recorded two kills.

Culkin dished out six assists and Eliza Tumbas had three assists.

Defensively, Maddie Scott had 13 digs with Culkin adding 11 digs. Ella Whitmore tallied eight digs and Brianna Molnar had seven digs.

At the net, Hedrick had three block kills and Woodville added two block kills.

Freshman

Chesterton 25-25, Portage 21-21

The Chesterton freshmen volleyball team improved to 16-3 on the year with a 25-21, 25-21 win over Portage.

Offensively, Ariel Rohe and Liz Watts led the Trojans with six kills, while Taylor Bowser added three kills. Caroline Parks and Marney Sisson had two kills each.

Lexi Benko dished out a team-best nine assists and Lorann Lombardini had six assists.

Defensively, Andrea Peck had a team-high nine digs with Bowser adding seven digs. Watts recorded six digs in the victory.

At the net, Sisson had two block kills.

 

