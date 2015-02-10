CHS volleybal team beats Portage in 4 games

The Chesterton
volleyball team battled to a 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 Duneland Athletic
Conference victory over Portage on Thursday night.
Offensively, Haley
Notzen led the way for the Trojans with 10 kills, while Sammi Ostrom and
Kristin Stillman tallied eight kills each. Brittany Milzarek finished with
seven kills.
Jenna Tarnowski
dished out 31 assists.
Defensively, Madi
Dubbs had 33 digs and Notzen added 19 digs. Taylor Eaton and Stillman
recorded 13 digs each in the victory.
At the net, Ostrom
and Milzarek each recorded three block kills and Abby Moon added one block
kill.
The Trojans return
to the court on Saturday when they travel to the Charger Invitational at
Elkhart Memorial beginning at 9 a.m.
Chesterton
25-26-23-25, Portage 21-24-25-21
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton --
Taylor Eaton 13 digs; Jenna Tarnowski 3 kills, 31 assists, 5 digs; Alex
Devereaux 3 digs; Madi Dubbs 33 digs; Kristin Stillman 8 kills, 13 digs;
Haley Notzen 10 kills, 19 digs; Abby Moon 4 kills; Brittany Milzarek 7
kills, 3 block kills; Sammi Ostrom 8 kills, 2 digs, 3 block kills.
Records: Chesterton
10-11 (3-8 DAC).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton
25-21-15,
Portage 18-25-14
The Chesterton
junior varsity outlasted Portage in a 25-18, 21-25, 15-14 victory.
Offensively, Tessa
Tilden led the Trojans with four kills, while Karen Woodville added three
kills. Maddy Cole, Ginger Hedrick and Carly Culkin each recorded two kills.
Culkin dished out
six assists and Eliza Tumbas had three assists.
Defensively, Maddie
Scott had 13 digs with Culkin adding 11 digs. Ella Whitmore tallied eight
digs and Brianna Molnar had seven digs.
At the net, Hedrick
had three block kills and Woodville added two block kills.
Freshman
Chesterton 25-25,
Portage 21-21
The Chesterton
freshmen volleyball team improved to 16-3 on the year with a 25-21, 25-21
win over Portage.
Offensively, Ariel
Rohe and Liz Watts led the Trojans with six kills, while Taylor Bowser added
three kills. Caroline Parks and Marney Sisson had two kills each.
Lexi Benko dished
out a team-best nine assists and Lorann Lombardini had six assists.
Defensively, Andrea
Peck had a team-high nine digs with Bowser adding seven digs. Watts recorded
six digs in the victory.
At the net, Sisson
had two block kills.