CHS volleybal team beats Portage in 4 games

The Chesterton volleyball team battled to a 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Thursday night.

Offensively, Haley Notzen led the way for the Trojans with 10 kills, while Sammi Ostrom and Kristin Stillman tallied eight kills each. Brittany Milzarek finished with seven kills.

Jenna Tarnowski dished out 31 assists.

Defensively, Madi Dubbs had 33 digs and Notzen added 19 digs. Taylor Eaton and Stillman recorded 13 digs each in the victory.

At the net, Ostrom and Milzarek each recorded three block kills and Abby Moon added one block kill.

The Trojans return to the court on Saturday when they travel to the Charger Invitational at Elkhart Memorial beginning at 9 a.m.