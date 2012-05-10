CHS Volleyball beats Merrillville in 4 games

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 19-7 on the year and 9-4 in Duneland Athletic Conference play with a 25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 25-7 victory over Merrillville on Thursday.

Offensively, the Trojans were led by Jessica Urycki with eight kills. Jennifer Williams, Katie Urycki, Emily Nix and Shelby Ruffner all tallied six kills in the victory. Ali Ostrom added four kills.

Ari Mahaffey dished out a team-best nine assists as Williams tallied seven.

Defensively, Sara Tarnowski had a team-best 11 digs, while Katie Urycki had 10 digs. Mahaffey had nine digs and Emily Marcus added five.

Nix had a team-high five block kills at the net with Katie Urycki, Jessica Urycki, Ruffner and Ali Ostrom adding three block kills each.