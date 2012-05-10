CHS Volleyball beats Merrillville in 4 games

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 19-7 on the year and 9-4 in
Duneland Athletic Conference play with a 25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 25-7 victory
over Merrillville on Thursday.
Offensively, the Trojans were led by Jessica Urycki with eight kills.
Jennifer Williams, Katie Urycki, Emily Nix and Shelby Ruffner all tallied
six kills in the victory. Ali Ostrom added four kills.
Ari Mahaffey dished out a team-best nine assists as Williams tallied seven.
Defensively, Sara Tarnowski had a team-best 11 digs, while Katie Urycki had
10 digs. Mahaffey had nine digs and Emily Marcus added five.
Nix had a team-high five block kills at the net with Katie Urycki, Jessica
Urycki, Ruffner and Ali Ostrom adding three block kills each.
Chesterton
25-18-25-25, Merrillville 18-25-16-7
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton -- Jennifer Williams 6 kills, 7 assists, 2 service aces; Katie
Urycki 6 kills, 10 digs, 3 block kills; Sara Tarnowski 2 service aces, 11
digs; Emily Marcus 5 digs; Jessica Thornton 2 assists; Emily Nix 6 kills, 5
block kills; Jordyn Moleski 2 digs; Jessica Urycki 8 kills, 3 block kills;
Shelby Snyder 2 digs, 2 block kills; Shelby Ruffner 6 kills, 3 block kills;
Ari Mahaffey 9 assists, 9 digs; Ali Ostrom 4 kills, 3 block kills.
Record: Chesterton 19-7 (9-4 DAC).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton
25-25,
Merrillville
14-13
The Chesterton junior varsity picked up an easy 25-14, 25-13 victory over
Merrillville Thursday.
Offensively, Shelby Snyder led the team with four kills, while Samantha
Stueber had three kills. Aubrey Nagdeman and Abby Moon had two kills each.
Snyder dished out a team-best six assists with Nagdeman recording five
assists and a team-high four service aces.
Defensively, Ashley Hecimovich had five digs with Allie Sink and Lia
Lombardini getting four digs each. Emily Parkerson tallied three digs.
Snyder and Abby Moon each recorded a block kill.
Freshman
Chesterton
25-25, Merrillville 9-15
The Chesterton freshman team improved to 9-12 on the year with a 25-9, 25-15
victory over Merrillville.
Offensively, Elena Azcona led the Trojans with five kills, while Kaylee Goin
had three kills. Taylor Rodriguez added two kills in the win.
Caitlyn Toth had a team-best seven assists and recorded eight service aces.
Samantha Broering added three service aces.
Defensively, Vanesa Quiroga and Alaina Kogler each had two digs.
Posted 10/5/2012