CHS Tennis wins Regional Crown

The Chesterton girls tennis team has reached the heights that coach Gretchen Shinn set for them before the season started.

The Trojans won their first IHSAA Regional Championship since 2005 with an impressive 4-1 victory over Michigan City on Wednesday afternoon at Portage.

“It’s very exciting,” Shinn said. “ This was our goal, to get to Semistate and I knew it was possible.”

Chesterton dominated play in singles to pick up three quick points. Bobbi Modesto had little trouble at No. 1 singles in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brooke Foltz and Erin DeVaney beat Lena Carlson 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.

Cassi Moore completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Alante’ Wright.

“Our singles trio really came through tonight,” Shinn said. “Cassi was on automatic and Erin got the lightning bolt for being first one off the court. Bobbi wasn’t feeling well and still she was out here playing great.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Elizabeth and Margaret Shinn remained undefeated on the season as well with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ashleigh Ellenwood and Lauren Palmer.

“ At No. 1 doubles, this Michigan City team gave them quite a battle last time,” Shinn said. “They got off to a good start and just kept pushing through to the end.”

The 13th ranked Trojans will take on No. 5 South Bend St. Joseph’s on Saturday morning in the Semistate semifinal at LaPorte. The match is set to begin at 10 a.m.

“Now, all bets are off,” Shinn said. “Every team from here on is really talented and really deep. We’ll have to bring our best game. No floating to the net. No unforced errors. You have to play your best game.

“We have five seniors on this team and I think they’re ready for the challenge.”