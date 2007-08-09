CHS Tennis wins Regional Crown

The Chesterton girls tennis team has reached the heights that coach Gretchen
Shinn set for them before the season started.
The Trojans won their first IHSAA Regional Championship since 2005 with an
impressive 4-1 victory over Michigan City on Wednesday afternoon at Portage.
“It’s very exciting,” Shinn said. “ This was our goal, to get to Semistate
and I knew it was possible.”
Chesterton dominated play in singles to pick up three quick points. Bobbi
Modesto had little trouble at No. 1 singles in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over
Brooke Foltz and Erin DeVaney beat Lena Carlson 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
Cassi Moore completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Alante’
Wright.
“Our singles trio really came through tonight,” Shinn said. “Cassi was on
automatic and Erin got the lightning bolt for being first one off the court.
Bobbi wasn’t feeling well and still she was out here playing great.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Elizabeth and Margaret Shinn remained undefeated
on the season as well with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ashleigh Ellenwood and
Lauren Palmer.
“ At No. 1 doubles, this Michigan City team gave them quite a battle last
time,” Shinn said. “They got off to a good start and just kept pushing
through to the end.”
The 13th ranked Trojans will take on No. 5 South Bend St. Joseph’s on
Saturday morning in the Semistate semifinal at LaPorte. The match is set to
begin at 10 a.m.
“Now, all bets are off,” Shinn said. “Every team from here on is really
talented and really deep. We’ll have to bring our best game. No floating to
the net. No unforced errors. You have to play your best game.
“We have five seniors on this team and I think they’re ready for the
challenge.”
Chesterton 4,
Michigan City 1
AT PORTAGE
Singles -- 1. Bobbi Modesto (C) def. Brooke Foltz 6-1, 6-0; 2. Erin DeVaney
(C) def. Lena Carlson 6-1, 6-3; 3. Cassi Moore (C) def. Alante’ Wright 6-0,
6-2.
Doubles -- 1. Elizabeth Shinn-Margaret Shinn (C) def. Ashleigh
Ellenwood-Lauren Palmer 6-3, 6-1; 2. Alexandria Neulieb-Laura Holloway (MC)
def. Olivia Gordon-Shelbie Sullivan 6-1, 6-2.
Records -- Chesterton 19-2; Michigan City 13-4.