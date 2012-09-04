CHS Tennis opens with two wins in Lafayette

The Chesterton girls tennis team opened the 2012 season with a pair of
victories in Lafayette on Saturday.
The Trojans opened the day with a 5-0 victory over West Lafayette and
finished with a 5-0 win over Lafayette Jeff.
Singles winners against West Lafayette included Bobbi Modesto at No. 1 (6-0,
6-0), Meg Modesto at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Sunny Lee at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2).
In doubles, Margaret Shinn and JJ Lee won at No. 1 (6-2, 7-5) and Rachel
McCrum and Amanda Susnak at No. 2 (6-2, 3-6, 6-0).
Against Lafayette Jeff, Bobbi Modesto won at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2), JJ
Lee won at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0) and Susnak won at No. 3 singles (2-6,
6-1, 6-3).
In doubles, Shinn and Meg Modesto won at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1) and McCrum and
Sunny Lee won at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0).
Chesterton 5,
West Lafayette 0
AT WEST
LAFAYETTE
Singles - 1. Bobbi Modesto © def. Sarah Burns 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meg Modesto ©
def. Sasha Sokolchik 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sunny Lee © def. Miriam Frank 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles -- 1. Margaret Shinn/JJ Lee © def. Cassie Anderson/Paige Shiver 6-2,
7-5; 2. Rachel McCrum/Amanda Susnak © def. Wylie Gurop/Audrey Folta 6-2,
3-6, 6-0.
Records: Chesterton 1-0, West Lafayette 0-1.
Junior Varsity: Chesterton wins 8-3.
Chesterton 5,
Lafayette Jeff 0
AT LAFAYETTE
JEFF
Singles -- 1. Bobbi Modesto © def. Payton Drake 6-1, 6-1; 2. JJ Lee © def.
Yvette Jara 6-2, 6-0; 3. Amanda Susnak © def. Danielle Lecy 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles -- 1. Margaret Shinn/Meg Modesto © def. Briana Hills/Abby Beeler
6-0, 6-1; 2. Rachel McCrum/Sunny Lee © def. Hannah Lecy/Jenna Leingang 6-0,
6-0.
Record: Chesterton 2-0
Junior Varsity: Chesterton wins 8-1.