Chesterton Tribune

CHS Tennis opens with two wins in Lafayette

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 
 

The Chesterton girls tennis team opened the 2012 season with a pair of victories in Lafayette on Saturday.

The Trojans opened the day with a 5-0 victory over West Lafayette and finished with a 5-0 win over Lafayette Jeff.

Singles winners against West Lafayette included Bobbi Modesto at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Meg Modesto at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Sunny Lee at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2).

In doubles, Margaret Shinn and JJ Lee won at No. 1 (6-2, 7-5) and Rachel McCrum and Amanda Susnak at No. 2 (6-2, 3-6, 6-0).

Against Lafayette Jeff, Bobbi Modesto won at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2), JJ Lee won at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0) and Susnak won at No. 3 singles (2-6, 6-1, 6-3).

In doubles, Shinn and Meg Modesto won at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1) and McCrum and Sunny Lee won at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0).

Chesterton 5, West Lafayette 0

AT WEST LAFAYETTE

Singles - 1. Bobbi Modesto © def. Sarah Burns 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meg Modesto © def. Sasha Sokolchik 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sunny Lee © def. Miriam Frank 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles -- 1. Margaret Shinn/JJ Lee © def. Cassie Anderson/Paige Shiver 6-2, 7-5; 2. Rachel McCrum/Amanda Susnak © def. Wylie Gurop/Audrey Folta 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.

Records: Chesterton 1-0, West Lafayette 0-1.

Junior Varsity: Chesterton wins 8-3.

Chesterton 5, Lafayette Jeff 0

AT LAFAYETTE JEFF

Singles -- 1. Bobbi Modesto © def. Payton Drake 6-1, 6-1; 2. JJ Lee © def. Yvette Jara 6-2, 6-0; 3. Amanda Susnak © def. Danielle Lecy 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles -- 1. Margaret Shinn/Meg Modesto © def. Briana Hills/Abby Beeler 6-0, 6-1; 2. Rachel McCrum/Sunny Lee © def. Hannah Lecy/Jenna Leingang 6-0, 6-0.

Record: Chesterton 2-0

Junior Varsity: Chesterton wins 8-1.

　

Posted 4/9/2012

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 