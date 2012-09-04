CHS Tennis opens with two wins in Lafayette

The Chesterton girls tennis team opened the 2012 season with a pair of victories in Lafayette on Saturday.

The Trojans opened the day with a 5-0 victory over West Lafayette and finished with a 5-0 win over Lafayette Jeff.

Singles winners against West Lafayette included Bobbi Modesto at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Meg Modesto at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Sunny Lee at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2).

In doubles, Margaret Shinn and JJ Lee won at No. 1 (6-2, 7-5) and Rachel McCrum and Amanda Susnak at No. 2 (6-2, 3-6, 6-0).

Against Lafayette Jeff, Bobbi Modesto won at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2), JJ Lee won at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0) and Susnak won at No. 3 singles (2-6, 6-1, 6-3).

In doubles, Shinn and Meg Modesto won at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1) and McCrum and Sunny Lee won at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0).