CHS speech team wins at Munster

The Chesterton Speech Team won its first tournament of the year at the
Munster Varsity Speech Invitational this past weekend. Fourteen schools and
nearly 300 students took part in the highly competitive tournament. CHS had
24 of its entries place, in the top eight places in each event and three
individual event champions.
The team was led by the performance of senior Spencer Gordon who won
international extemporaneous speaking and placed second in impromptu
speaking. Senior Kiera Quealy was the tournament champion in original
performance, her second consecutive win. Senior Eric Dreischerf was the
champion in broadcasting.
Broadcasters had a good day with junior Nate Dickinson coming in second,
followed by sophomores Robert St. Pierre and Galen Wong who were fifth and
sixth, respectively.
International extempors also did well with junior Andrew Caratini placing
third, sophomore Andrea Drygas in fourth, freshman Tim Vincent in sixth, and
senior Salman Lakhani in seventh.
In memorized duo the team of senior Jennifer Kattalia and junior Layla
Mooradian placed fourth, followed by senior Aliyah Caraballo and junior
Danny Vincent in seventh, and junior Liz Green and sophomore Jake Williger
in eighth
Mooradian was also second in declamation, Kattalia was seventh in both
original oratory and drama, and Green was sixth in poetry.
Like Kattalia, junior Mikaela Meyer also placed in three events. The team
was allowed to triple enter four students and took third in declamation,
sixth in drama, and eighth in original oratory.
Senior Kaylee Oates took fifth place in humor.
In discussion senior Ronnie Kovach was second and sophomore Eric Zhong was
seventh.
"This was a good "team" win. Having a number of debaters cross over to
speech events was a big boost, but we had a number of students do well
across the board," said Coach Bob Kelly.
CHS took first with 93 points, followed by Plymouth in second with 46. Ben
Davis was third with 37, Valparaiso, was fourth with 17, and Concord was
fifth with 17. Munster, as the host school, did not take a team award.
Joining coaches Bob Kelly, Doug Pishkur, Kirsten Reed, and Eric Schaefer was
former student Jessica Cleary.
In addition, parents Melissa Coleman, Alice Meyer, Jim Vincent, Carol
Kattalia, and Toya Garcia all helped with judging.