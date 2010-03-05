CHS sophomore sets national record by bench pressing 330

You could safely call Colin Janiszewski, a 17-year-old Chesterton High School sophomore, the strongest kid in Duneland.

You could also call him the strongest kid in America.

On April 24, at the Son Light Power (SLP) Gym in Tuscola, Ill., Janiszewski set a new SLP national record in the 165-pound 16-17 age division by bench pressing 330 pounds at the SLP National Bench Press/Dead Lift Championship.

And that’s a raw record: a no-help, no-suit, unassisted lift. Previous record: 320 pounds.

Oh yeah, Janiszewski only weighs 156 pounds himself.

In addition to setting the new record, Janiszewski won the Best Lifter trophy at the SLP competition. Earlier in the year, on Jan. 10, he won VIP at the 11th annual regional weight lifting competition at Hobart High School.

Colin’s dad, Chris Janiszewski, told the Chesterton Tribune that his son works out 90 minutes a day, six days a week.