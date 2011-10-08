CHS Softball wins opener 2-0 over Griffith

You may have needed a roster on Thursday, but the results were the same.

The Chesterton Trojans played without six starters and still stayed in total control of a season-opening 2-0 victory over Griffith.

“That was a really good performance,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “I was pleased.”

Senior Megan Tymorek dialed in early in the circle for the Trojans as she struck out the first four batters she faced en route to a 13-strikeout, 1-hit performance.

“I went out after she gave up the hit and we talked about how they were starting to put the ball in play,” Hopson said. “We’d gone from getting strike one and strike two right away to ball one and ball two. We had to get her back into getting that first strike on the batter.”

After getting two runners on in the first, the Trojans cracked the scoreboard for a pair of runs in the second.

Alexis King led off with a single and moved to third on a double by Jordan Wadding. Allena McElfresh’s sacrifice fly plated King and Wadding scored on an RBI single from Shelby Carter.

“It was the normal bats that keep things moving for us, but outside of a couple of innings we had runners on and were putting the ball in play.”

Due to an off-season IHSAA roster rules violation during travel ball, the Trojans brought up several players to fill out the lineup.

“I thought Jordan (Wadding) did a really nice job at first base and Bailey (Slivka) made several plays for us and so did Alexa (Olson),” Hopson said. “I told them that they go back to the JV tomorrow. But, we got a chance to see them in a game and now they need to go back and get some more experience.

“We’ll keep our eye on them though.”

The Trojans head to the road for the first time tonight when they travel to Hanover Central for a 5 p.m. start. Chesterton returns home on Saturday for a 10 a.m. doubleheader against Mishawaka.