CHS Softball tops Lake Central 9-5

It took a little while to get the bats going, but when they did, they didn’t stop.

The Chesterton softball team put four runs on the board in the fourth and sixth innings and picked up a 9-5 come-from-behind Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Lake Central on Friday night.

“It took a while, but when our bats got hot, they were red hot,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said.

The Trojans overcame an early 3-1 deficit with their four-run third inning. Jeannette Sosnowski started the frame with a double that was followed by another double by Sammie Howard. Megan Matheny’s single scored Howard.

After Sam Gross reached on a fielder’s choice, with the bases loaded and two outs, Taylor Harlow singled to plate Matheny and Gross for a 5-3 lead.

After LC tied the game in the fifth with three consecutive two-out singles, the Trojans went back to work offensively.

Gross led off the sixth inning with a double and Kathleen Maple was hit by a pitch. Gross scored on Overla’s double. Maple and Overla scored when Harlow blasted a double.

Courtesy runner Sarah Hudon scored on Ryan Bozak’s double.

“We knew LC could hit and they did,” Hopson said. “Once we got the five-run lead, Krista (Bottos) coming in with a different look produced some ground balls for our defense.”

Bottos worked the final two frames to pick up her second save of the season as the Trojans defense turned in a flawless night.

“No defensive errors,” Hopson said. “When LC got down late, they started over-swinging for the long ball and we made the plays.”

Harlow picked up her ninth win of the season by working five innings and scattering nine hits. She also finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBI’s.

Gross and Sosnowski each had three hits for the Trojans.