CHS Softball rallies late for Sectional Title

Sectional Champions: The Chesterton softball team won the IHSAA Sectional title on Friday night with a thrilling come-from-behind 7-6 victory over Crown Point. The Trojans will play at Lake Central today at 5 p.m. in the Regional. Pictured are, front row (l to r), Amanda Dujmovich, Sierra LaFreniere, Lisette Martinez, Sammi Howard, Megan Tymorek, Megan Matheny and Sydney Cooley. Back row (l to r) are Head Coach LouAnn Hopson, Alexa Olson, Allena McElfresh, Mallory McKee, Shelby Carter, Jordan Wadding, Jill Bohnert, Sarah Richards, Jessica Stacy and Asst. Coach Dan Lynch.

By TR HARLAN

Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson called the 2012 season an“up and down” ride. It’s not over yet.

The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win their first IHSAA Sectional Title since 2006 on Friday at CHS 7-6 over Crown Point.

Chesterton will play on Tuesday in the IHSAA Regional at Lake Central. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

“We’ve been talking for two weeks about getting to this point,” Hopson said. “This is the team that I thought we had at the beginning of the year.”

After falling behind 6-4, the Trojan rally started with back-to-back singles from Shelby Carter and Megan Tymorek. A pop out for the first out was followed by a double from Megan Matheny that scored Carter and cut the lead in half.

“They were right on top of Shelby’s slap hits, so we told her to go ahead and swing away,” Hopson said. “We rolled the batting over back to the top and got the kids we want up there and they came through.”

After a ground out for the second out, Mallory McKee blooped a single into shallow right field that scored courtesy runner Allena McElfresh and Matheny with the game-winner.

“We’ve got several kids that can hit,” Hopson said. “I don’t think enough people realize how good of a hitter (McKee) is.”

Chesterton’s eighth Sectional title looked in doubt for most of the game as Crown Point built a 3-1 lead in the third thanks in part to four hits.

The Bulldogs’ lead grew to 6-1 in the fifth inning as the Trojans committed three errors.

“We got some hits tonight and overcame some sloppy defense at times,” Hopson said. “I give those kids all the credit in the world.”

The Trojans began the comeback with three runs in the fifth inning. Sarah Richards started things off with a solo home run, while the other two runs came as Crown Point tried to pitch around Sydney Cooley and unleashed two wild pitches that resulted in runs.

“We fought all year trying to get everybody on the same page,” Hopson said. “I know we’re going to make mistakes. There’s a lot of young kids out there, but they’re going to keep battling.”