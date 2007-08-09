Chesterton Tribune                                                                                   Adv.

CHS Softball outlasts Portage 1-0 in extra innings

Taylor Harlow appears to be the leader of the Chesterton softball team. At least she was on Wednesday.

The junior through 9-inning shutout, allowing just four hits, and came up with the game-winning hit as the Trojans ended Duneland Athletic Conference play with a 1-0 victory at Portage.

“Taylor rebounded well from (Tuesday night),” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said.

With the game scoreless into the ninth inning, senior catcher Samantha Gross singled off of Portage starter Kylie Someson. A sacrifice bunt by Jeannette Sosnowski moved Gross to second before Harlow’s single plated her with the game-winner.

“We only had six hits, but we did hit a lot more stuff hard tonight,” Hopson said.

The Trojans defense, especially outfielders Ryan Bozak, Heather Overla and Sosnowski came up big throughout the night.

“Taylor got some big time help from her defense,” Hopson said. “Ryan had five put outs and four of them were on the run and tough plays. Heather and Jeannette both had some outstanding catches over the shoulder and on the run.

“The infield had a couple of errors, but made great plays when we needed them too. We were a lot more inspired today.”

The Trojans finished DAC play 11-3 overall and alone in second place, one year removed from a 5-9 campaign (5th). Chesterton is 18-6 overall.

Chesterton 1, Portage 0

AT PORTAGE

SCORING BY INNINGS

Chesterton 000 000 001 – 1 6 2

Portage 000 000 000 – 0 4 1

Pitching Summary – Chesterton – Taylor Harlow (9 IP, 4 H, 1 K, 0 BB); Portage – Kylie Someson (9 IP, 6 H, 4 K, 0 BB). WP – Harlow. LP – Someson.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 7, Portage 5

The Chesterton junior varsity team picked up a thrilling 7-5 11-inning victory over Portage on Wednesday.

Rebecca DePew pitched three innings for the Trojans allowing three runs before giving way to Kayleigh Dover who struck out four.

Offensively, Amanda Dujmovich singled and had two doubles with four RBI’s. Lauren Stevenson and Micheala Sosby doubled and scored to aid the attack.

　

Posted 5/20/2010

 

 

 

