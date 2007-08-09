CHS Softball outlasts Portage 1-0 in extra innings

Taylor Harlow appears to be the leader of the Chesterton softball team. At
least she was on Wednesday.
The junior through 9-inning shutout, allowing just four hits, and came up
with the game-winning hit as the Trojans ended Duneland Athletic Conference
play with a 1-0 victory at Portage.
“Taylor rebounded well from (Tuesday night),” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson
said.
With the game scoreless into the ninth inning, senior catcher Samantha Gross
singled off of Portage starter Kylie Someson. A sacrifice bunt by Jeannette
Sosnowski moved Gross to second before Harlow’s single plated her with the
game-winner.
“We only had six hits, but we did hit a lot more stuff hard tonight,” Hopson
said.
The Trojans defense, especially outfielders Ryan Bozak, Heather Overla and
Sosnowski came up big throughout the night.
“Taylor got some big time help from her defense,” Hopson said. “Ryan had
five put outs and four of them were on the run and tough plays. Heather and
Jeannette both had some outstanding catches over the shoulder and on the
run.
“The infield had a couple of errors, but made great plays when we needed
them too. We were a lot more inspired today.”
The Trojans finished DAC play 11-3 overall and alone in second place, one
year removed from a 5-9 campaign (5th). Chesterton is 18-6 overall.
Chesterton 1,
Portage 0
AT PORTAGE
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 000 000 001 – 1 6 2
Portage 000 000 000 – 0 4 1
Pitching Summary – Chesterton – Taylor Harlow (9 IP, 4 H, 1 K, 0 BB);
Portage – Kylie Someson (9 IP, 6 H, 4 K, 0 BB). WP – Harlow. LP – Someson.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 7,
Portage 5
The Chesterton junior varsity team picked up a thrilling 7-5 11-inning
victory over Portage on Wednesday.
Rebecca DePew pitched three innings for the Trojans allowing three runs
before giving way to Kayleigh Dover who struck out four.
Offensively, Amanda Dujmovich singled and had two doubles with four RBI’s.
Lauren Stevenson and Micheala Sosby doubled and scored to aid the attack.