CHS Softball outlasts Portage 1-0 in extra innings

Taylor Harlow appears to be the leader of the Chesterton softball team. At least she was on Wednesday.

The junior through 9-inning shutout, allowing just four hits, and came up with the game-winning hit as the Trojans ended Duneland Athletic Conference play with a 1-0 victory at Portage.

“Taylor rebounded well from (Tuesday night),” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said.

With the game scoreless into the ninth inning, senior catcher Samantha Gross singled off of Portage starter Kylie Someson. A sacrifice bunt by Jeannette Sosnowski moved Gross to second before Harlow’s single plated her with the game-winner.

“We only had six hits, but we did hit a lot more stuff hard tonight,” Hopson said.

The Trojans defense, especially outfielders Ryan Bozak, Heather Overla and Sosnowski came up big throughout the night.

“Taylor got some big time help from her defense,” Hopson said. “Ryan had five put outs and four of them were on the run and tough plays. Heather and Jeannette both had some outstanding catches over the shoulder and on the run.

“The infield had a couple of errors, but made great plays when we needed them too. We were a lot more inspired today.”

The Trojans finished DAC play 11-3 overall and alone in second place, one year removed from a 5-9 campaign (5th). Chesterton is 18-6 overall.