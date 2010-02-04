CHS softball off to 2-0 start

The Chesterton softball team improved to 2-0 on the season on Thursday with a 3-0 victory at Griffith.

“We again only show four hits and nine strikeouts, but several of the girls smacked the ball hard,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “Most of the three errors that Griffith had were hot shots at infielders.”

The Trojans got the offense going in the second inning when Ryan Bozak led off with a double. She scored on a one-out double by Sammie Howard. Howard would move to third on Megan Matheny’s sacrifice fly and score on a passed ball.

“Our situational hitting is getting better,” Hopson said. “We are hitting behind runners at second and getting sacrifice flies when we need them. We have made that a focus this season and it’s starting to pay off.”

Chesterton would put another run on the board in the fourth inning when Kathleen Maple was hit by a pitch with two outs. Howard reached on an error and Maple scored all the way from first.

That was more than enough for Taylor Harlow who struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in going the distance.

“Taylor looked very good tonight,” Hopson said. “Her stuff was moving well. Griffith only had one runner get to second base tonight and the infield had two or three really great defensive gems. “Maple dove up the middle and snagged a line drive about a foot off the ground that had RBI written all over it.”

Chesterton returns home today to take on Hanover Central with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.