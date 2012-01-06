CHS Softball must solve Rethlake riddle at Semistate

|
Regional
Champions: The Chesterton softball
team will face Huntington North on Saturday in the IHSAA West Lafayette
Harrison Semistate at 10 a.m. (Chesterton time). Pictured are, front row (l
to r), Sarah Richards, Megan Matheny, Sammie Howard, Megan Tymorek, Lisette
Martinez and Siera LaFreniere. Back row (l to r) are CHS Athletic Trainer
Nancy Furcsik, CHS Head Coach LouAnn Hopson, Amanda Dujmovich, Jill Bohnert,
Jordan Wadding, Allena McElfresh, Alexa Olson, Shelby Carter, Jessica Stacy,
Sydney Cooley, Mallory McKee and CHS Asst. Coach Dan Lynch. (Tribune photo
by TR Harlan)
When the
Chesterton softball team takes the field against Huntington North on
Saturday in the IHSAA Lafayette Harrison Semistate at 10 a.m. (Chesterton
time), they will have to bring their bats.
The Trojans will
most likely square off against Huntington North sophomore Erin Rethlake who
sports a 5-1 record and 0.31 ERA. The left-hander missed most of the season,
but returned when post-season play began and has won three straight
decisions.
Rethlake beat
Ft. Wayne Carroll 8-0 in the Regional as Rethlake struck out six and allowed
five hits. In the Sectional finals against Homestead, Rethlake struck out
nine and allowed only a seventh inning single in a 1-0 victory.
Opening the
Sectional, Huntington North beat Jay County 10-0 on a nine-strikeout,
four-hit performance by Rethlake.
Offensively,
Huntington North is averaging 6.8 runs per game and likes to move around the
bases. They have stolen 41 bases through 28 games and feature three hitters
with a batting average above .400.
Directions:
Those attending the game on Saturday should take I-65 South to exit 178.
Turn right onto E. County Rd. 500 N. Turn right onto N. County Rd. 50 W and
the school is ahead on the right.
WDSO to air
softball semi-state Saturday
Chesterton High School’s radio station, WDSO-FM 88.3, will go off-the-air
for summer break this Saturday, June 2, after the broadcast of the IHSAA
Girls Softball Tournament, since the Chesterton Lady Trojans will be
competing in the semi-state.
WDSO will be broadcasting the game live from Harrison High School in West
Lafayette, Indiana. Chesterton will be up against Huntington North in the
first game. WDSO sportscasters, Austin Ballestero and Nathan Dickinson will
broadcast the game at 10 a.m. Chesterton time.
If Chesterton wins, WDSO will broadcast the Championship game starting at 6
p.m. Chesterton time.
A reminder that
WDSO will be streaming on the Internet throughout the summer months. Go to
WDSO’s website at www.wdso.org to listen to the station until next fall when
live programming will begin again around Labor Day.
