CHS Softball must solve Rethlake riddle at Semistate

Regional Champions:

The Chesterton softball team will face Huntington North on Saturday in the IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Semistate at 10 a.m. (Chesterton time). Pictured are, front row (l to r), Sarah Richards, Megan Matheny, Sammie Howard, Megan Tymorek, Lisette Martinez and Siera LaFreniere. Back row (l to r) are CHS Athletic Trainer Nancy Furcsik, CHS Head Coach LouAnn Hopson, Amanda Dujmovich, Jill Bohnert, Jordan Wadding, Allena McElfresh, Alexa Olson, Shelby Carter, Jessica Stacy, Sydney Cooley, Mallory McKee and CHS Asst. Coach Dan Lynch. (Tribune photo by TR Harlan)

When the Chesterton softball team takes the field against Huntington North on Saturday in the IHSAA Lafayette Harrison Semistate at 10 a.m. (Chesterton time), they will have to bring their bats.

The Trojans will most likely square off against Huntington North sophomore Erin Rethlake who sports a 5-1 record and 0.31 ERA. The left-hander missed most of the season, but returned when post-season play began and has won three straight decisions.

Rethlake beat Ft. Wayne Carroll 8-0 in the Regional as Rethlake struck out six and allowed five hits. In the Sectional finals against Homestead, Rethlake struck out nine and allowed only a seventh inning single in a 1-0 victory.

Opening the Sectional, Huntington North beat Jay County 10-0 on a nine-strikeout, four-hit performance by Rethlake.

Offensively, Huntington North is averaging 6.8 runs per game and likes to move around the bases. They have stolen 41 bases through 28 games and feature three hitters with a batting average above .400.

Directions: Those attending the game on Saturday should take I-65 South to exit 178. Turn right onto E. County Rd. 500 N. Turn right onto N. County Rd. 50 W and the school is ahead on the right.