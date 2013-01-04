CHS Softball improves to 4-0

The Chesterton varsity softball team picked up three wins over the weekend to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Friday night, the Trojans beat Hanover Central 6-5 and then swept a Saturday doubleheader from Mishawaka 10-1 and 11-4.

“I spoke to the girls about doing a better job of focusing on things that will help us improve and succeed,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “I was pleased with the way the girls rebounded on Saturday from the frustration of Friday night.”

The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the third inning on Friday to take an early lead.

Shelby Carter led off with a single and scored when Sarah Richards reached on an error. Richards scored on a Sydney Cooley ground out ahead of a Megan Matheny two-run home run.

Hanover Central answered with a pair of runs on a double and ground out in the bottom half of the inning.

The Wildcats took a 5-4 lead in the fifth when a one-out single and Chesterton error put runners on first and second. After an intentional walk, a questionable ball four and two-run single put Hanover Central on top.

“I walked a girl who had doubled earlier to bring up two kids we had struck out,” Hopson said. “We got the first one and I think we got the second one, but she walked to score a run.”

Amanda Dujmovich led off the sixth with a single and advanced to second on a Lisette Martinez ground out. Carter plated Dujmovich with a single to tie the score.

Mallory McKee’s sacrifice fly in the seventh plated Matheny with the game-winner.

“I didn’t think we played that poorly,” Hopson said. “I thought we could have been more disciplined at the plate, but we hit the ball hard. The biggest problem we had was the inconsistent strike zone and a few errors.”

In Saturday’s opener, the Trojans scored three first inning runs and pounded out 12 hits in a 10-1 win.

“We hit the ball very well Saturday,” Hopson said.

Megan Tymorek, Carter and Cooley all singled to start the frame. Courtesy runner Sierra LaFreniere scored on a Jill Bohnert single. Carter scored on a fielder’s choice from McKee and Cooley scored on Richards’ RBI single.

Tymorek’s RBI single scored Richards in the fourth before the Trojans piled on six more runs in the fifth inning thanks to three singles, a Richards’ double and Tymorek’s two-run home run.

In the nightcap, Chesterton scored 10 runs through the first three innings as Cooley picked up the victory in the circle.

“We mixed up the defense in the second game,” Hopson said. “We had a few more errors and miscues. Cooley threw a great first three innings.”

Cooley had the big blow in a five-run first inning with a three-run home run and Allena McElfresh had a two-run single.

Bohnert added a two-run single in the second and another RBI single in the third, while Matheny had a two-run double in the third.

The scoring continued in the fifth when LaFreniere singled and scored on a Matheny single.

The Trojans return to the field tonight as they host Hebron with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.