Chesterton junior Anthony Quiroz waited on the sidelines with a knee injury throughout the first part of the wrestling season, but certainly made noise with his debut this week at the Al Smith Invitational.

Quiroz won all five matches as the top seed at 160 pounds and picked up his second consecutive Al Smith title.

After a 3-0 day on Wednesday, Quiroz picked up right where he left off with a 9-3 victory over Bellmont’s John Mahlan in the semifinals. In the finals, Center Grove’s Sean Mappes was no match and fell 8-3.

Chris Katsafaros dropped his semifinal match at 135 to eventual champion Alex Gregory of Penn, but battled back with victories over Zach Slough of Jimtown and Tristan Macri of Mishawaka by fall to finish third.

Joe Kelly at 140 pounds finished seventh by splitting a pair of decisions on Thursday. Dan Ginter of Penn got an opening 6-5 victory in overtime before Kelly got a fall against Scott Swingle of Lawrence Central.

Tony Sanchez finished eighth overall at 189 pounds after dropping decisions to Brad Busse of Bellmont and Alex Skipper of South Bend Adams.