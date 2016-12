CHS honors Fall Sports at Awards Program

The Chesterton High School fall sports teams turned in another banner year that featured a second consecutive Individual State Champion in girls golf from Kelly Grassel and team State Finals berths in girls golf and girls cross country.

The fall also included a Semistate appearance in boys cross country, a Regional championship in girls cross country and a Duneland Athletic Conference and sixth straight Sectional title in girls golf.

Student-athletes in eight sports were recognized for their accomplishments Wednesday night at the Annual Fall Sports Award Program in the CHS Auditorium, including 10 Most Valuable Players and 203 scholar-athletes.

Grassel heads the list of MVP’s with her fourth consecutive honor in girls golf. Other MVP’s included Kevin Kenney (boys cross country), Hannah Hoffman (girls cross country), Joe Troop (offensive MVP football), Ryley Harlow (defensive MVP football), Billy Biehl (offensive MVP boys soccer), Keith Radzik (defensive MVP boys soccer), Elizabeth Benson (girls soccer), Michael Clemens (boys tennis) and Katie Urycki (volleyball).

Mental Attitude awards winners were Evan Mazurkiewicz (boys cross country), Melanie Buckmaster (girls cross country), Michael Thanos (football), Nicole Dutz (girls golf), Colin Ringas (boys soccer), Angelia Jeka (girls soccer), Dayna Gallo (girls soccer), Conner Kuhnle (boys tennis) and Brittni Rondinelli (volleyball).

The Sportsmanship awards went to Joe Larimer (boys cross country), Rosie Biehl (girls cross country), Andrew Ralph (football), Marissa Kroeger (girls golf), Nick Barango (boys soccer), Halle Charlebois (girls soccer), Remy Hoang (boys tennis), Ryan Sears (boys tennis) and Emily Nix (volleyball).

Most Improved awards winners were Mitch Wilborn (boys cross country), Samantha Giordano (girls cross country), Luke Gipson (football), Marissa Kroeger (girls golf), Mitch Winey (boys soccer), Ciera Brown (girls soccer), Christian O’Brien (boys tennis), Trey Moffett (boys tennis), Jessica Urycki (volleyball) and Jordyn Moleski (volleyball).

Other special awards presented include Kevin Kenney (Most Consistent in boys cross country), Andrew Kearney (Leonard Tengblad Award, Larry James Award and Steve Kearney ‘Stride On’ Award in boys cross country), Melanie Buckmaster (Most Consistent in girls cross country), Rosie Biehl (Leonard Tengblad Award in girls cross country), Alexis Malay (Leonard Tengblad Award in girls cross country), Hannah Hoffman (Larry James Award in girls cross country), Kristen Homme (Kate Pokorny Spirit Award in girls soccer), Bridget Brendza (Offensive MVP in girls soccer), Alexandra Bucko (Defensive MVP in girls soccer), Shelby Ruffner (Offensive MVP in volleyball) and Sara Tarnowski (Defensive MVP in volleyball).