The Chesterton gymnastics team turned in one of its best performances of the season in a 107.65-94.95 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Lake Central on Tuesday night.

Brandi Tuzinski dominated the meet with individual victories in bars (9.55), beam (9.45), floor (9.60) and vault (9.05) on her way to the All-Around title (37.65).

Chestertonís Lindsay Campbell racked up two second place performances in the bars (9.175) and floor (8.85), while Jordan Kearby was runner-up on the beam (8.675) and the All-Around (34.775).

Trojan Taylor Rodriguez was second in the vault (8.625).