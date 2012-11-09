CHS Golf completes perfect regular season

The Chesterton girls golf team completed an undefeated regular season with a 165-289 victory over Michigan City Marquette at Sand Creek on Monday.

Kelly Grassel led the way for the Trojans with a 38, followed by Nicole Dutz (41), Marissa Kroeger (42), Taryn Trusty (44) and Grace Davis (47).

Chesterton will open post-season play on Saturday when they play in the Valparaiso Sectional at the Valparaiso Country Club.