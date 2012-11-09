CHS Golf completes perfect regular season

The Chesterton girls golf team completed an undefeated regular season with a
165-289 victory over Michigan City Marquette at Sand Creek on Monday.
Kelly Grassel led the way for the Trojans with a 38, followed by Nicole Dutz
(41), Marissa Kroeger (42), Taryn Trusty (44) and Grace Davis (47).
Chesterton will open post-season play on Saturday when they play in the
Valparaiso Sectional at the Valparaiso Country Club.
Chesterton 165,
Michigan City Marquette 289
AT SAND CREEK
Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 38, Nicole Dutz 41, Marissa Kroeger 42, Taryn
Trusty 44, Grace Davis 47.
MC Marquette -- Gretchen Billys 61, Elaina Billys 72, Beth Bobillo 82, Abby
Skwiat 90.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 237,
Michigan City Marquette NTS
Chesterton --
Jennifer Kattalia 48, Hannah Brown 60, Alyssa Huckaby 61, Rachel Bushue 61,
Kaitlynn Mears 62, Rachel Enright 63, Becca Schmiegel 65, Elle Donovan 73.