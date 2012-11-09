Chesterton Tribune

 
 

CHS Golf completes perfect regular season

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 

The Chesterton girls golf team completed an undefeated regular season with a 165-289 victory over Michigan City Marquette at Sand Creek on Monday.

Kelly Grassel led the way for the Trojans with a 38, followed by Nicole Dutz (41), Marissa Kroeger (42), Taryn Trusty (44) and Grace Davis (47).

Chesterton will open post-season play on Saturday when they play in the Valparaiso Sectional at the Valparaiso Country Club.

Chesterton 165, Michigan City Marquette 289

AT SAND CREEK

Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 38, Nicole Dutz 41, Marissa Kroeger 42, Taryn Trusty 44, Grace Davis 47.

MC Marquette -- Gretchen Billys 61, Elaina Billys 72, Beth Bobillo 82, Abby Skwiat 90.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 237, Michigan City Marquette NTS

Chesterton -- Jennifer Kattalia 48, Hannah Brown 60, Alyssa Huckaby 61, Rachel Bushue 61, Kaitlynn Mears 62, Rachel Enright 63, Becca Schmiegel 65, Elle Donovan 73.

　

 

Posted 9/11/2012

 

 

 
 
 

 

 