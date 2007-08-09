CHS Girls win Duneland Conference All Sports Title; boys finish second

For the fourth time in six years, Chesterton High School has won the Duneland Athletic Conference Girls All-Sports Title.

The Trojans tallied just 29 points to pick up a decisive victory over second place Valparaiso (32.5) and third place Crown Point (37.5).

Points are awarded based on the place each team finishes in the DAC standings in each of 10 sports. One point is awarded for first place, two for second, three for third and so on.

“Our goal at Chesterton is to be competitive and we’ve done that year in and year out,” CHS Athletic Director Garry Nallenweg said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our student-athletes and our coaches. And I’m really happy for our community.

“We’re still the smallest school in the conference and I don’t think anybody gets the bang for the buck that we do. We hope that success continues for the next 10 years.”

Chesterton won league titles in girls golf, swimming and tennis. Runner-up finishes came in softball and gymnastics. Only two sports finished below fourth place in the 8-team DAC.

“There is so much parity in our conference again this year,” Nallenweg said. “It’s a great credit to our kids who continue to perform in every sport, every year at the level they do.”

On the boys side, the Trojans finished second overall with 35 points. Valparaiso took top honors (31) and Crown Point was third (40.5).

Chesterton won DAC titles in boys cross country, swimming and track. Runner-up finishes came in soccer and golf. Seven of 10 sports finished in the top four of the league standings.