After winning your 14th consecutive Sectional Title, if you can honestly say this might be your best performance, you’ve said a mouthful.

Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel watched as his team set Sectional Records in the first three events Saturday as they cruised to the IHSAA Sectional title with 560 points. Valparaiso was second with 376.

“We exceeded expectations today,” Kinel said. “The girls really came to play. You could see it on their faces when they walked in here. It was a totally different atmosphere than Thursday and that’s to be expected.

“Everybody stepped up more than I would have guessed. I could spit off best time after best time. This might have been the best Sectional we’ve ever had.”

The 200 Medley Relay started the day with a Sectional Record (1:47.44) just ahead of records by Julia Campbell in the 200 Free (1:51.66) and Kate Curley in the 200 IM (2:05.71).

“Julia had two tremendous swims today,” Kinel said. “Kate’s 2:05 in the IM wasn’t surprising because we thought she’d break the Sectional record, but that was an incredible swim.”

Vanessa Krause, working unsuited and sick, qualified in the first of two events with a 23.72 second performance to win the 50 Free. She would also win the 100 Fly in a Sectional and School Record time of 55.77.

“Vanessa was just a tenth off of the Sectional record in the 50 Free,” Kinel said. “Her 100 Fly was an incredible last length to beat a really good swimmer in Carly Jackson (LaPorte). Everything just clicked today.”

Campbell would add a Sectional and Pool Record in the 500 Free (4:58.37) as Kelly Craig also hit the State Cut in the 200 and 500 Free.

“We got off to such a hot start and everybody sees everyone else having incredible swims and I do think it just carries over from race to race,” Kinel said. “We thought Kelly Craig had a shot at the 200 and 500 Free cuts and she did. We told Kelly to stay with Julia as long as you can and you’ll have a shot.”

Madisyn Coudriet in the 100 Free (53.39) and Brittany Borzych in the 100 Breast (1:08.54) took the top spot in their races to punch tickets to the State Finals.

“Madisyn was incredible in the 100 Free and might get the call in the 50,” Kinel said. “Brittany Borzych in the breaststroke was great and her split in the Medley Relay was incredible.”

Kinel also pointed to great swims from Stephanie Krause in the IM and Erin Socha in the Fly.

“Stephanie Krause’s IM dropped four seconds,” Kinel said. “Erin Socha going 59.2 in the Fly was a big swim for her. I was just really pleased overall.”

The Trojans will head to the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis for the State Finals with the prelims slated for Friday night.

“I thought we had been overachievers all year, but apparently not,” Kinel said. “The kids really wanted it and we have some expectations for next week.”