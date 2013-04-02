After winning your 14th consecutive Sectional Title, if you can honestly say
this might be your best performance, you’ve said a mouthful.
Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel watched as his team set Sectional Records in
the first three events Saturday as they cruised to the IHSAA Sectional title
with 560 points. Valparaiso was second with 376.
“We exceeded expectations today,” Kinel said. “The girls really came to
play. You could see it on their faces when they walked in here. It was a
totally different atmosphere than Thursday and that’s to be expected.
“Everybody stepped up more than I would have guessed. I could spit off best
time after best time. This might have been the best Sectional we’ve ever
had.”
The 200 Medley Relay started the day with a Sectional Record (1:47.44) just
ahead of records by Julia Campbell in the 200 Free (1:51.66) and Kate Curley
in the 200 IM (2:05.71).
“Julia had two tremendous swims today,” Kinel said. “Kate’s 2:05 in the IM
wasn’t surprising because we thought she’d break the Sectional record, but
that was an incredible swim.”
Vanessa Krause, working unsuited and sick, qualified in the first of two
events with a 23.72 second performance to win the 50 Free. She would also
win the 100 Fly in a Sectional and School Record time of 55.77.
“Vanessa was just a tenth off of the Sectional record in the 50 Free,” Kinel
said. “Her 100 Fly was an incredible last length to beat a really good
swimmer in Carly Jackson (LaPorte). Everything just clicked today.”
Campbell would add a Sectional and Pool Record in the 500 Free (4:58.37) as
Kelly Craig also hit the State Cut in the 200 and 500 Free.
“We got off to such a hot start and everybody sees everyone else having
incredible swims and I do think it just carries over from race to race,”
Kinel said. “We thought Kelly Craig had a shot at the 200 and 500 Free cuts
and she did. We told Kelly to stay with Julia as long as you can and you’ll
have a shot.”
Madisyn Coudriet in the 100 Free (53.39) and Brittany Borzych in the 100
Breast (1:08.54) took the top spot in their races to punch tickets to the
State Finals.
“Madisyn was incredible in the 100 Free and might get the call in the 50,”
Kinel said. “Brittany Borzych in the breaststroke was great and her split in
the Medley Relay was incredible.”
Kinel also pointed to great swims from Stephanie Krause in the IM and Erin
Socha in the Fly.
“Stephanie Krause’s IM dropped four seconds,” Kinel said. “Erin Socha going
59.2 in the Fly was a big swim for her. I was just really pleased overall.”
The Trojans will head to the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in
Indianapolis for the State Finals with the prelims slated for Friday night.
“I thought we had been overachievers all year, but apparently not,” Kinel
said. “The kids really wanted it and we have some expectations for next
week.”
IHSAA Girls
Swimming Sectional
AT CHESTERTON
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 560; 2. Valparaiso, 376; 3. Wheeler, 246; 4. LaPorte, 227; 5.
Portage, 207; 6. Michigan City, 189; 7. Merrillville, 125; 8. Hobart, 112;
9. Calumet, 42; 10. North Judson, 36; 11. Knox, 32; 12. South Central, 31.
Individual
Results
(State
Qualifiers in CAPS)
200 Medley Relay -- 1. CHESTERTON, 1:47.44 (SECTIONAL RECORD); 2. LaPorte,
1:54.51; 3. Michigan City, 1:59.43; 4. Valparaiso, 2:01.37; 5. Portage,
2:02.01; 6. Hobart, 2:05.00; 7. Wheeler, 2:06.40; 8. Merrillville, 2:09.26.
200 Free -- 1. JULIA CAMPBELL ©, 1:51.66 (SECTIONAL, POOL RECORD); 2. KELLY
CRAIG ©, 1:52.95 (STATE CUT); 3. Trenee Fancher-Keller ©, 1:57.16; 4.
Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 1:58.72; 5. Sydney Perry (V), 2:02.54; 6. Julia Stojic
(W), 2:02.72; 7. Lauren McQuarters (L), 2:05.26; 8. Elizabeth Stitching (V),
2:07.31.
200 IM -- 1. KATE CURLEY ©, 2:05.71 (SECTIONAL, SCHOOL, POOL RECORD); 2.
Stephanie Krause ©, 2:10.65; 3. Meagan Curley ©, 2:13.38; 4. Rachel Metzger
(W), 2:17.23; 5. Courtney Joseph (P), 2:20.23; 6. Isabella Pipefish (W),
2:21.33; 7. Brielle Warnock (L), 2:23.36; 8. Anne Rastovski (V), 2:23.49.
50 Free -- 1. VANESSA KRAUSE ©, 23.72; 2. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 24.37; 3.
Brittany Borzych ©, 24.76; 4. Victoria Kleczka (SC), 25.01; 5. Erin Delahunt
(V), 26.00; 6. Kaylee Gubricky (H), 26.07; 7. Erin Pickford (L), 26.33; 8.
Robin Townsend (M), 26.38.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Khalela ElNaggar (V), 431.75; 2. Taylor McBride (V),
336.55; 3. Ireland McLinn (V), 328.55; 4. Caroline Prohl (P), 286.70; 5.
Cheyanne Comer ©, 279.55; 6. Carly York ©, 240.50; 7. Kara Phillips (M),
198.10; 8. McKenzie Plummer (MC), 192.60.
100 Fly -- 1. VANESSA KRAUSE ©, 55.77 (SECTIONAL, SCHOOL RECORD); 2. CARLY
JACKSON (L), 56.63; 3. KAITLYN STEFFUS (V), 58.09; 4. Erin Socha ©, 59.22;
5. Marita Banta-Long ©, 1:00.76; 6. Isabella Pipefish (W), 1:01.49; 7.
Rachel Metzger (W), 1:01.85; 8. Julia Stojic (W), 1:02.27.
100 Free -- 1. MADISYN COUDRIET ©, 53.39; 2. Trenee Fancher-Keller ©, 53.98;
3. Victoria Klimczak (SC), 54.34; 4. Meagan Curley ©, 54.56; 5. Erin
Delahunt (V), 56.43; 6. Katie Wong (W), 58.13; 7. Jordan Parker (P), 58.47;
8. Elizabeth Stitching (V), 59.29.
500 Free -- 1. JULIA CAMPBELL ©, 4:58.37 (SECTIONAL, POOL RECORD); 2. CARLY
JACKSON (L), 4:59.65; 3. KELLY CRAIG ©, 5:04.42; 4. Wendy Banta-Long ©,
5:19.75; 5. Sydney Perry (V), 5:36.17; 6. Alison Stokowski (P), 5:45.79; 7.
Vanessa Delgado (V), 5:53.30; 8. Lauryn Sanders (P), 5:53.84.
200 Free Relay -- 1. CHESTERTON, 1:38.40; 2. Valparaiso, 1:43.67; 3.
Wheeler, 1:46.84; 4. Michigan City, 1:49.01; 5. Hobart, 1:50.65; 6. Portage,
1:52.59; 7. LaPorte, 1:56.96; 8. Merrillville, 1:57.70.
100 Back -- 1. KATE CURLEY ©, 57.95; 2. Stephanie Krause ©, 1:01.23; 3.
Lauren McQuarters (L), 1:02.24; 4. Courtney O’Keefe ©, 1:02.86; 5. Marisa
Cain (V), 1:04.37; 6. Anne Rastovski (V), 1:04.40; 7. Audrey Schnell (W),
1:04.69; 8. Allison Van Etten (MC), 1:07.21.
100 Breast -- 1. BRITTANY BORZYCH ©, 1:08.54; 2. Kaylee Gubricky (H),
1:09.95; 3. Mae Bass ©, 1:10.19; 4. Brielle Warnock (L), 1:13.12; 5. Gena
Banta-Long ©, 1:13.70; 6. Allison Drever (V), 1:14.82; 7. Erin Callaghan
(MC), 1:14.88; 8. Elizabeth Dusza (L), 1:14.96.
400 Free Relay
-- 1. CHESTERTON, 3:32.01; 2. LaPorte, 3:43.94. 3. Valparaiso, 3:49.14; 4.
Wheeler, 3:51.04; 5. Portage, 4:01.41; 6. Merrillville, 4:09.34; 7. Michigan
City, 4:14.45; 8. Hobart, 4:38.32.
