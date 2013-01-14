CHS Girls win 14th straight DAC Swim title

Another banner for the wall.

The Chesterton girls swim team won its 14th consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference title on Saturday with a 493 points to beat out second place Lake Central (409).

“We’ve been using the number as a motivational tool,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “Now we’ve got both our teams past the record of 13. The kids really responded. LC and CP are both really good teams.

“I didn’t think this would be easy and it wasn’t.”

Crown Point finished third with 398 points, followed by Valparaiso (246), LaPorte (175), Michigan City (151.5), Portage (134) and Merrillville (95.5).

The Trojans picked up individual event titles in the 50 Free as Vanessa Krause won in 23.89 and in the 500 Free with a victory from Julia Campbell in 5:06.06.

“We’re improving and I have to believe that all the big meets we’ve been to and all the tough meets we’ve been in have to help and I think they did,” Kinel said. “The kids came through with a good performance.”

Chesterton also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Brittany Borzych, Madisyn Coudriet, Kelly Craig and Campbell winning in 1:39.27.

The 200 Medley Relay of Stephanie Krause, Kate Curley, Vanessa Krause and Coudriet finished second in 1:49.06, while the 400 Free Relay of Vanessa Krause, Campbell, Curley and Craig were second in 3:34.39.

“All our relays were incredible with best times,” Kinel said.

Runner-up finishers for the Trojans included Campbell in the 200 Free (1:54.62), Curley in the 200 IM (2:10.89) and the 100 Back (1:00.17), Borzych in the 50 Free (24.73), Vanessa Krause in the 100 Fly (55.85) and Craig in the 100 Breast (1:09.59).

“The plan was to group our kids if we didn’t win an event,” Kinel said. “Vanessa’s time in the 100 Fly would have shattered the conference record and Brittany Boryzch swam great races in the 50 free and 100 Fly.”

Third place point scorers were Meagen Curley in the 200 IM (2:13.83), Trenee Fancher-Keller in the 100 Free (54.62), Stephanie Krause in the 100 Back (1:01.39) and Borzych in the 100 Breast (1:09.85).

“Meagen Curley in the IM and the 100 Free dropped big time,” Kinel said. “Trenee Fancher-Keller in the 100 Free had another great race for us.”