CHS Girls win 14th straight DAC Swim title

Another banner for the wall.
The Chesterton girls swim team won its 14th consecutive Duneland Athletic
Conference title on Saturday with a 493 points to beat out second place Lake
Central (409).
“We’ve been using the number as a motivational tool,” Chesterton coach Kevin
Kinel said. “Now we’ve got both our teams past the record of 13. The kids
really responded. LC and CP are both really good teams.
“I didn’t think this would be easy and it wasn’t.”
Crown Point finished third with 398 points, followed by Valparaiso (246),
LaPorte (175), Michigan City (151.5), Portage (134) and Merrillville (95.5).
The Trojans picked up individual event titles in the 50 Free as Vanessa
Krause won in 23.89 and in the 500 Free with a victory from Julia Campbell
in 5:06.06.
“We’re improving and I have to believe that all the big meets we’ve been to
and all the tough meets we’ve been in have to help and I think they did,”
Kinel said. “The kids came through with a good performance.”
Chesterton also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Brittany Borzych,
Madisyn Coudriet, Kelly Craig and Campbell winning in 1:39.27.
The 200 Medley Relay of Stephanie Krause, Kate Curley, Vanessa Krause and
Coudriet finished second in 1:49.06, while the 400 Free Relay of Vanessa
Krause, Campbell, Curley and Craig were second in 3:34.39.
“All our relays were incredible with best times,” Kinel said.
Runner-up finishers for the Trojans included Campbell in the 200 Free
(1:54.62), Curley in the 200 IM (2:10.89) and the 100 Back (1:00.17),
Borzych in the 50 Free (24.73), Vanessa Krause in the 100 Fly (55.85) and
Craig in the 100 Breast (1:09.59).
“The plan was to group our kids if we didn’t win an event,” Kinel said.
“Vanessa’s time in the 100 Fly would have shattered the conference record
and Brittany Boryzch swam great races in the 50 free and 100 Fly.”
Third place point scorers were Meagen Curley in the 200 IM (2:13.83), Trenee
Fancher-Keller in the 100 Free (54.62), Stephanie Krause in the 100 Back
(1:01.39) and Borzych in the 100 Breast (1:09.85).
“Meagen Curley in the IM and the 100 Free dropped big time,” Kinel said.
“Trenee Fancher-Keller in the 100 Free had another great race for us.”
Duneland
Athletic Conference Meet
AT CHESTERTON
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 493; 2. Lake Central, 409; 3. Crown Point, 398; 4.
Valparaiso, 246; 5. LaPorte 175; 6. Michigan City, 151.5; 7. Portage, 134;
8. Merrillville, 95.5.
Individual
Results
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Crown Point, 1:48.55; 2. Chesterton (Stephanie
Krause, Kate Curley, Vanessa Krause, Madisyn Coudriet), 1:49.06; 3. Lake
Central, 1:53.91; 4. LaPorte, 2:00.94; 5. Michigan City, 2:02.75; 6.
Portage, 2:04.92; 7. Valparaiso, 2:05.55; 8. Merrillville, 2:08.22.
200 Free -- 1. Aly Tetzloff (CP), 1:53.22; 2. Julia Campbell ©, 1:54.62; 3.
MacKenzie Artim (CP), 1:57.12; 4. Kelly Craig ©, 1:57.51; 5. Traci Muszalski
(LC), 1:57.89; 6. Trenee Fancher-Keller ©, 2:01.22; 7. Kaitlyn Steffus (V),
2:01.71; 8. Liz Markiewicz (LC), 2:03.25.
200 IM -- 1. Holly Schuster (CP), 2:10.48; 2. Kate Curley ©, 2:10.89; 3.
Meagen Curley ©, 2:13.83; 4. Stephanie Krause ©, 2:13.99; 5. Alex St. Amour
(CP), 2:14.58; 6. Hailey Garlich (LC), 2:18.60; 7. Courtney Joseph (P),
2:24.95; 8. Jessica Lopez (LC), 2:25.55.
50 Free -- 1. Vanessa Krause ©, 23.89; 2. Brittany Borzych ©, 24.73; 3.
Racheal Bukowski (CP), 24.74; 4. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 24.85; 5. Victoria
Springman (LC), 25.47; 6. Holly Spears (LC), 25.52; 7. Robin Townsend (M),
26.70; 8. Erin Delahunt (V), 26.73.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Charlie Wayne (CP), 374.80; 2. Ashley Holland (CP),
340.85; 3. Khalela El-Naggar (V), 330.80; 4. Abby Prince (LC), 324.85; 5.
Taylor McBride (V), 318.20; 6. Kristen Copple (LC), 317.40; 7. Ireland
McLind (V), 291.70; 8. Allie Ormsby (MC), 287.35.
100 Fly -- 1. Aly Tetzloff (CP), 55.69; 2. Vanessa Krause ©, 55.85; 3. Carly
Jackson (L), 58.21; 4. Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 59.60; 5. Liz Markewicz (LC),
59.92; 6. Erin Socha ©, 1:00.17; 7. Marita Banta-Long ©, 1:00.91; 8. Marina
Vasquez (LC), 1:03.53.
100 Free -- 1. Racheal Bukowski (CP), 54.16; 2. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 54.52;
3. Trenee Fancher-Keller ©, 54.62; 4. Holly Spears (LC), 54.66; 5. Meagan
Curley ©, 54.82; 6. Victoria Springman (LC), 55.28; 7. Jessica Lopez (LC),
56.82; 8. Erin Delahunt (V), 58.76.
500 Free -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 5:06.06; 2. Carly Jackson (L), 5:08.74; 3.
Traci Muszalski (LC), 5:12.71; 4. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 5:13.52; 5. MacKenzie
Artim (CP), 5:13.63; 6. Marita Banta-Long ©, 5:28.53; 7. Brianna Shoemaker
(LC), 5:30.26; 8. Sydney Perry (V), 5:38.65.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Brittany Borzych, Madisyn Coudriet, Kelly
Craig, Julia Campbell), 1:39.27; 2. Lake Central, 1:41.03; 3. Crown Point,
1:46.62; 4. Valparaiso, 1:46.94; 5. Michigan City, 1:51.03; 6. Portage,
1:55.24; 7. LaPorte, 2:00.09; 8. Merrillville, 2:00.14.
100 Back -- 1. Holly Schuster (CP), 59.95; 2. Kate Curley ©, 1:00.17; 3.
Stephanie Krause ©, 1:01.39; 4. Marina Vasquez (LC), 1:01.91; 5. Hailey
Garlich (LC), 1:02.49; 6. Courtney O’Keefe ©, 1:03.90; 7. Abby Wellman (CP),
1:05.27; 8. Lauren McQuarters (L), 1:05.75.
100 Breast -- 1. Alex St. Amour (CP), 1:09.16; 2. Kelly Craig ©, 1:09.59; 3.
Brittany Borzych ©, 1:09.85; 4. Alaina Willis (LC), 1:10.49; 5. Mae Bass ©,
1:11.89; 6. Hallee Willis (LC), 1:13.90; 7. Brianna Shoemaker (LC), 1:14.21;
8. Brielle Warnock (L), 1:15.89.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Crown Point, 3:32.27; 2. Chesterton (Vanessa Krause,
Julia Campbell, Kate Curley, Kelly Craig), 3:34.39; 3. Lake Central,
3:43.73; 4. LaPorte, 3:53.46; 5. Valparaiso, 3:54.00; 6. Portage, 4:05.68;
7. Merrillville, 4:12.62; 8. Michigan City, 4:19.83.