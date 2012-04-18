Chesterton Tribune

CHS Girls Track sweeps Merrillville and Portage

The Chesterton girls track team remained undefeated in Duneland Athletic Conference play with a pair of victories over Portage (81-51) and Merrillville (67-65) on Tuesday night.

Kristen Homme was the lone double individual winner for the Trojans with a victory in the 1600 (5:24.2) and the 800 (2:28.6). Anna Raffin also picked up a victory in the 400 (1:01.5).

Chesterton also won the 4x800 relay with the quartet of Kassidy Scott, Tori Schroeder, Rosie Biehl and Homme winning in 10:09.1, while the 4x400 relay group of Raffin, Tia Peters, Jordyn Kincy and Homme won in 4:16.07.

Second place finishers included Shelby Gwizdalski in the discus (103-3), Alexis Malay in the pole vault (9-6), Josie Tolin in the 1600 (5:37.5), Kincy in the 400 (1:03.1), Bridget Brendza in the 300 hurdles (50.42), Schrodeder in the 800 (2:29.2) and Melanie Buckmaster in the 3200 (12:20.5).

Third place finishers were Sara Filipek in the discus 100-3, Katie Haggerty in the high jump (4-10), Dayna Gallo in the pole vault (9-0), Bella Santana in the 300 hurdles (51.15), Biehl in the 800 (2:34.1) and Nora Schultz in the 3200 (12:36.8).

Chesterton 67, Merrillville 65

Chesterton 81, Portage 51

AT CHESTERTON

DIS -- 1. Nakel McClintin (M), 119-6; 2. Shelby Gwizdalski ©, 103-3; 3. Sara Filipek ©, 100-3.

HJ -- 1. Jaleesa Holms (M), 5-0; 2. A’Leah Scott (M), 4-10; 3. Katie Haggerty ©, 4-10.

LJ -- 1. Jazmyn Thomas (M), 16-1 1; 2. Anjelica Peppers (M), 16-1 1; 3. Stephanie Samuals (M), 15-7 1.

PV -- 1. Alexandria Domoras (M), 10-6; 2. Alexis Malay ©, 9-6; 3. Dayna Gallo ©, 9-0.

SP -- 1. Tara Kostelnik (P), 34-1 1; 2. Nakel McClintin (M), 33-5; 3. Ashley Sosbe (P), 33-1 1.

4x800 -- 1. Chesterton (Scott, Schroeder, Biehl, Homme), 10:09.1; 2. Merrillville, 11:17.3.

100 H -- 1. Jaleesa Holms (M), 15.24; 2. A’Leah Scott (M), 17.06; 3. Madiston Kuntz (P), 17.79.

100 -- 1. Airrica Harper (M), 12.79; 2. Angelica Peppers (M), 13.07; 3. Sherkmika Winston (M), 13.2.

1600 -- 1. Kristen Homme ©, 5:24.2; 2. Josie Tolin ©, 5:37.5; 3. Paige Pizer (P), 5:39.5.

4x100 -- 1. Merrillville, 50.66; 2. Portage, 52.19; 3. Chesterton (Brady, Mahaffey, Raffin, Peters), 53.74.

400 -- 1. Anna Raffin ©, 1:01.5; 2. Jordyn Kincy ©, 1:03.1; 3. Aalinah Castleberry (M), 1:06.4.

300 H -- 1. Shakiea Boyd (P), 48.75; 2. Bridget Brendza ©, 50.42; 3. Bella Santana ©, 51.15.

800 -- 1. Kristen Homme ©, 2:28.6; 2. Tori Schroeder ©, 2:29.2; 3. Rosie Biehl ©, 2:34.1.

200 -- 1. Airrica Harper (M), 26.39; 2. Jazmyn Thomas (M), 27.19; 3. Anjelica Peppers (M), 27.22.

3200 -- 1. Rhyan Sloan (P), 12:19.7; 2. Melanie Buckmaster ©, 12:20.5; 3. Nora Schultz ©, 12:36.8.

4x400 -- 1. Chesterton (Raffin, Peters, Kincy, Homme), 4:16.07; 2. Merrillville, 4:24.37; 3. Portage, 4:34.95.

　

 

