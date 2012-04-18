CHS Girls Track sweeps Merrillville and Portage

The Chesterton girls track team remained undefeated in Duneland Athletic Conference play with a pair of victories over Portage (81-51) and Merrillville (67-65) on Tuesday night.

Kristen Homme was the lone double individual winner for the Trojans with a victory in the 1600 (5:24.2) and the 800 (2:28.6). Anna Raffin also picked up a victory in the 400 (1:01.5).

Chesterton also won the 4x800 relay with the quartet of Kassidy Scott, Tori Schroeder, Rosie Biehl and Homme winning in 10:09.1, while the 4x400 relay group of Raffin, Tia Peters, Jordyn Kincy and Homme won in 4:16.07.

Second place finishers included Shelby Gwizdalski in the discus (103-3), Alexis Malay in the pole vault (9-6), Josie Tolin in the 1600 (5:37.5), Kincy in the 400 (1:03.1), Bridget Brendza in the 300 hurdles (50.42), Schrodeder in the 800 (2:29.2) and Melanie Buckmaster in the 3200 (12:20.5).

Third place finishers were Sara Filipek in the discus 100-3, Katie Haggerty in the high jump (4-10), Dayna Gallo in the pole vault (9-0), Bella Santana in the 300 hurdles (51.15), Biehl in the 800 (2:34.1) and Nora Schultz in the 3200 (12:36.8).