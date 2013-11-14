CHS Girls Swimming opens tonight at home

Chesterton Girls Swimming and Diving coach Kevin Kinel doesn’t have to give any big speeches as the 2013-2014 season begins.

The Trojans walk into the pool every day surrounded by the success of the program.

“The nucleus that is coming back is really solid,” Kinel said as CHS gets ready to open the season tonight against Highland. “We lost some quality kids off our State team last year, but we are getting a really talented freshman class in. It’ll be fun to watch them try to fill in all the holes left from graduation.”

The young Trojans that should help fill in the holes will include Caylee Casbon, Andrea Hanas, Lexy Hanas, McKenzie Kirkham, Cara Kroeger, Emma Schuster, Amy Thompson, Aubrey Wing.

“I don’t think the young kids have any pressure on them,” Kinel said. “They’ve all swum in big meets in club and know about the tradition we have established here. I think they’ll relish the chance to be a part of it.”

Most importantly is the fact that the freshman aren’t counted on to do the ‘heavy lifting.’ That falls on a solid nucleus of returners led by sophomore Vanessa Krause. Krause finished fourth at the State Finals in the 50 Free and 100 Fly last year.

“We’ve got a really good group that has a chance to be awfully good,” Kinel said. “Our goals are the same as always, repeat as Conference and Sectional Champs and move up the State ladder.”

The Trojans will feature a solid group of seniors including Gena Banta-Long, Wendy Banta-Long, Cheyanne Comer, Meagan Curley, Trenee Fancher-Keller, Stephanie Krause, Courtney O’Keefe and Erin Socha.

In the junior class, Brittany Borzych and Kaylee Slont lead the way with sophomores Marita Banta-Long, Kelly Craig and Abbey Hurst also being counted on.

“I think we have good leadership,” Kinel said. “Club swimming is different than high school. We need the older kids to show the younger kids the ropes. We have a nice mix of kids throughout the program and a lot of these kids can swim a lot of different things.

“We’ll have to move around some and see what works best for us. It’ll be interesting and fun.”

Chesterton will get tested early on against Northridge and Crown Point, along with the Homestead Invite and the Hall of Fame Classic.

“We get into some big meets pretty quick and that’s going to force us to find out what we have and where we need to improve,” Kinel said. “There are some area team’s that are going to be awfully good, so we’ll have to rely on our depth.”