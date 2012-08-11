CHS Girls Swimming and Diving opens tonight

14.

4.

Those are the two numbers that echo through the pool at Chesterton High School.

The CHS girls swimming and diving team opens the 2012-2013 campaign tonight at Highland with a goal of a 14th straight DAC and Sectional title and bettering a fourth place finish in the State Finals.

“Our expectations are to win conference and keep that streak alive, win Sectionals and then try to break through that fourth place spot at State,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “That’s been a hard one to break through and we think we have the talent, if it develops, to get through it.”

Seniors Julia Campbell and Kate Curley lead the Trojans returning letter winners after successful campaigns that resulted in swims at the State Finals last year.

“We do have a nice core back with good experience and a lot of talent in Julia and Kate,” Kinel said. “We lost some talented kids for sure, but we have a really good group back. We have to find some ways to replace them and so far we’ve had a good pre-season.”

Other Trojans’ that Kinel will have to count on include Stephanie Krause, Megan Curley, Mae Bass, Madisyn Coudriet, Courtney O’Keefe, Kaylee Slont, Gena Banta-Long, Wendy Banta-Long and Erin Socha.

“Those are kids that have to come through for us,” Kinel said. “The big thing is to get everyone to work as a team and continue to understand that it takes a team to do it. We’ve had years where we’ve won some dual meets without winning a lot of events. We’ve come through with our depth and this could be one of those years where we do that.”

Kinel’s team also has a fresh group of faces that should provide immediate dividends as well.

“We also have a nice group coming up from that could help out immediately in Vanessa Krause, Kelly Craig, Marita Banta-Long and Abby Hurst,” Kinel said.

The Trojans will have to replace Marissa Kroeger on the diving board as well after an off-season knee injury that should keep her out. Cheyenne Comer should be able to step into her place.