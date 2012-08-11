CHS Girls Swimming and Diving opens tonight

14.
4.
Those are the two numbers that echo through the pool at Chesterton High
School.
The CHS girls swimming and diving team opens the 2012-2013 campaign tonight
at Highland with a goal of a 14th straight DAC and Sectional title and
bettering a fourth place finish in the State Finals.
“Our expectations are to win conference and keep that streak alive, win
Sectionals and then try to break through that fourth place spot at State,”
Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “That’s been a hard one to break through
and we think we have the talent, if it develops, to get through it.”
Seniors Julia Campbell and Kate Curley lead the Trojans returning letter
winners after successful campaigns that resulted in swims at the State
Finals last year.
“We do have a nice core back with good experience and a lot of talent in
Julia and Kate,” Kinel said. “We lost some talented kids for sure, but we
have a really good group back. We have to find some ways to replace them and
so far we’ve had a good pre-season.”
Other Trojans’ that Kinel will have to count on include Stephanie Krause,
Megan Curley, Mae Bass, Madisyn Coudriet, Courtney O’Keefe, Kaylee Slont,
Gena Banta-Long, Wendy Banta-Long and Erin Socha.
“Those are kids that have to come through for us,” Kinel said. “The big
thing is to get everyone to work as a team and continue to understand that
it takes a team to do it. We’ve had years where we’ve won some dual meets
without winning a lot of events. We’ve come through with our depth and this
could be one of those years where we do that.”
Kinel’s team also has a fresh group of faces that should provide immediate
dividends as well.
“We also have a nice group coming up from that could help out immediately in
Vanessa Krause, Kelly Craig, Marita Banta-Long and Abby Hurst,” Kinel said.
The Trojans will have to replace Marissa Kroeger on the diving board as well
after an off-season knee injury that should keep her out. Cheyenne Comer
should be able to step into her place.