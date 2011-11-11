CHS Girls swim to season opening victory

The home-opener is always a big event and the Chesterton Girls Swim team didn’t disappoint.

The Trojans, mainly battling themselves, beat Highland 153-33 on Thursday night.

“For the most part, I was pleasantly surprised,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “They are sick of practicing, so I think we were ready. Highland doesn’t have a lot of kids and they put some of their best kids in the JV races to keep it close.

“So, for the most part, we were racing against ourselves and did a good job.”

Double individual winners for the Trojans included Olivia Kabacinski and Julia Campbell.

Kabacinski set the school and pool records with her victory in the 200 IM (2:06.44) and won the 100 Breaststroke (1:05.32).

“Olivia broke the school record in the IM and just missed the record in the 100 Breaststroke,” Kinel said. “She opened great.”

Campbell won the 200 Free (1:56.18) and the 100 Back (1:00.03).

“Our backstroke line went 1:00, 1:01, 1:02, 1:03 and that’s not bad,” Kinel said. “Our depth was good and in these first couple of meets you just want to see where everyone is at.”

Other individual winners for the Trojans included Madison Coudriet (50 Free), Kaylee Slont (100 Fly), Mary Miller (100 Free), Stephanie Krause (500 Free) and Marissa Kroeger (Diving).

“Kaylee Slont’s 1:01 in the Fly was a lifetime best,” Kinel said. “Stephanie Krause and Mary Miller were good tonight. Marissa (Kroeger) and Cheyanne (Comer) had solid point totals on the diving board too.”

The Trojans also won all three relays with the group of Miller, Kabacinski, Erin Socha and Coudriet winning the 200 Medley Relay in 1:51.31.

“I was really pleased with Erin Socha’s leg in the Fly of the Medley,” Kinel said. “She had a real nice IM and a pretty solid Fly too.”

CHS also won the 200 Free with Kabacinski, Campbell, Coudriet and Kate Curley in 1:40.44, while the foursome of Miller, Curley, Coudriet and Campbell won the 400 Free Relay in 3:42.75.

“I’m really happy with our relays early on and we’re just trying to figure things out there,” Kinel said. “The home-opener is always fun and I think the kids swam accordingly.”

Kinel also was happy with the depth his team showed.

“Wendy Banta-Long swam terrific,” Kinel said. “Megan Curley had a lifetime best in the 50 Free. Josie Tolin in the 100 Breaststroke and 500 Free. Brittany Borzych had a solid Breaststroke and 50 Free too.”