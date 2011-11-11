CHS Girls swim to season opening victory

The home-opener is always a big event and the Chesterton Girls Swim team
didn’t disappoint.
The Trojans, mainly battling themselves, beat Highland 153-33 on Thursday
night.
“For the most part, I was pleasantly surprised,” Chesterton coach Kevin
Kinel said. “They are sick of practicing, so I think we were ready. Highland
doesn’t have a lot of kids and they put some of their best kids in the JV
races to keep it close.
“So, for the most part, we were racing against ourselves and did a good
job.”
Double individual winners for the Trojans included Olivia Kabacinski and
Julia Campbell.
Kabacinski set the school and pool records with her victory in the 200 IM
(2:06.44) and won the 100 Breaststroke (1:05.32).
“Olivia broke the school record in the IM and just missed the record in the
100 Breaststroke,” Kinel said. “She opened great.”
Campbell won the 200 Free (1:56.18) and the 100 Back (1:00.03).
“Our backstroke line went 1:00, 1:01, 1:02, 1:03 and that’s not bad,” Kinel
said. “Our depth was good and in these first couple of meets you just want
to see where everyone is at.”
Other individual winners for the Trojans included Madison Coudriet (50
Free), Kaylee Slont (100 Fly), Mary Miller (100 Free), Stephanie Krause (500
Free) and Marissa Kroeger (Diving).
“Kaylee Slont’s 1:01 in the Fly was a lifetime best,” Kinel said. “Stephanie
Krause and Mary Miller were good tonight. Marissa (Kroeger) and Cheyanne
(Comer) had solid point totals on the diving board too.”
The Trojans also won all three relays with the group of Miller, Kabacinski,
Erin Socha and Coudriet winning the 200 Medley Relay in 1:51.31.
“I was really pleased with Erin Socha’s leg in the Fly of the Medley,” Kinel
said. “She had a real nice IM and a pretty solid Fly too.”
CHS also won the 200 Free with Kabacinski, Campbell, Coudriet and Kate
Curley in 1:40.44, while the foursome of Miller, Curley, Coudriet and
Campbell won the 400 Free Relay in 3:42.75.
“I’m really happy with our relays early on and we’re just trying to figure
things out there,” Kinel said. “The home-opener is always fun and I think
the kids swam accordingly.”
Kinel also was happy with the depth his team showed.
“Wendy Banta-Long swam terrific,” Kinel said. “Megan Curley had a lifetime
best in the 50 Free. Josie Tolin in the 100 Breaststroke and 500 Free.
Brittany Borzych had a solid Breaststroke and 50 Free too.”
Chesterton 153,
Highland 33
AT CHESTERTON
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Maddie Miller, Olivia Kabacinski, Erin
Socha, Madison Coudriet), 1:51.31; 2. Chesterton (Stephanie Krause, Allison
McAloon, Kaylee Slont, Josie Tolin), 1:58.02; 3. Chesterton (Courtney
O’Keefe, Brittany Borzych, Gena Banta-Long, Mikayla Larson), 2:00.00.
200 Free -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 1:56.18; 2. Kate Curley ©, 2:01.07; 3.
Wendy Banta-Long ©, 2:03.08.
200 IM -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 2:06.44 (SCHOOL RECORD, POOL RECORD); 2.
Gena Banta-Long ©, 2:22.28; 3. Erin Socha ©, 2:22.42.
50 Free -- 1. Madison Coudriet ©, 25.77; 2. Megan Curley ©, 26.95; 3.
Courtney O’Keefe ©, 27.31.
100 Fly -- 1. Kaylee Slont ©, 1:01.91; 2. Erin Socha ©, 1:02.99; 3. Gena
Banta-Long ©, 1:04.19.
100 Free -- 1. Maddie Miller ©, 54.64; 2. Kate Curley ©, 55.64; 3. Megan
Curley ©, 57.61.
500 Free -- 1. Stephanie Krause ©, 5:25.60; 2. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 5:31.75;
3. Josie Tolin ©, 5:33.45.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Olivia Kabacinski, Julia Campbell, Madison
Coudriet, Kate Curley), 1:40.44; 2. Chesterton (Mary Miller, Megan Curley,
Josie Tolin, Wendy Banta-Long), 1:49.41; 3. Chesterton (Brittany Borzych,
Erin Socha, Melanie Buckmaster, Taylor Livingston), 1:51.75.
100 Back -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 1:00.03; 2. Maddie Miller ©, 1:01.26; 3.
Courtney O’Keefe ©, 1:03.30.
100 Breast -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 1:05.32; 2. Brittany Borzych ©,
1:14.67; 3. Allison McAloon ©, 1:15.41.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Maddie Miller, Kate Curley, Madison
Coudriet, Julia Campbell), 3:42.75; 2. Chesterton (Megan Curley, Wendy
Banta-Long, Mary Miller, Stephanie Krause), 3:53.05; 3. Chesterton (Kaylee
Slont, Gena Banta-Long, Ali Bianco, Courtney O’Keefe), 3:57.84.
Diving -- 1. Marissa Kroeger ©, 185.25; 2. Cheyanne Comer ©, 175.60; 3.
Carly York ©, 129.30.
