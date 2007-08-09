CHS Girls swim team wins 13th straight Sectional Title

When the State Tournament rolls around, you have to find another gear.
The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble doing that Saturday as
they won their 13th straight Sectional Championship at CHS.
The Trojans tallied 554 team points to best second place Valparaiso (365).
Wheeler and Portage tied for third with 240 followed by Michigan City (229),
LaPorte (195), Merrillville (137), Hobart (102), Knox (50), South Central
(28), North Judson (18) and Calumet (2).
“We swam lights out from start to finish,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel
said. “I think we got the people out to the State Meet that we needed to and
I think we have some confidence now heading into next week.”
The Trojans set the pace right from the start with a dominating win in the
200 Medley Relay, just missing a Sectional Record by .02.
“We just missed the Sectional Record in the Medley Relay and then it just
got better from there,” Kinel said. “We did some serious swimming today.”
Julia Campbell won the first of her two individual titles with a victory in
the 200 Free (1:52.61) and teammate Kate Curley finished second in 1:52.97
beating the State Cut time. Later, Campbell would win the 500 Free in
5:02.35.
“This is a big day because you have to perform today to get a chance to swim
next week,” Kinel said.
Maddie Miller may have had the day’s best showing as she started with a
Sectional Record victory in the 200 IM in 2:08.25 (Talor Whitaker, 2:08.68).
“Maddie’s a big meet swimmer and she was certainly in her element today,”
Kinel said.
Miller also won the 100 Back in a Sectional Record time of 57.66 (Jenni
Anderson, 57.89).
“The 200 IM was a total shock,” Miller said. “In the 100 Back, my goal has
always been to go 57. When I saw that, I started crying. I don’t think it’ll
set in until tomorrow.
“I’ve always looked up to Jenni (Anderson) and Talor (Whitaker). To get
their records is just incredible.”
Olivia Kabacinski won the first of her two titles with a victory in the 50
Free in a Sectional Record time of 23.64 (Brittany Fozkos, 23.81). She also
won the 100 Free in 51.69.
“Julia and Olivia’s two swims were great,” Kinel said. “Then you go to the
other kids like Erin Socha swimming a double-0 in the Fly. Coutrney O’Keefe
went double-0 in the Backstroke. Madisyn Coudriet and Allison McAloon with
09’s in the Breaststroke.
“Kaylee Slont went 5:17 in the 500 and that’s ridiculous.”
The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay (1:38.51) and the 400 Free Relay in
a Sectional Record time of 3:31.76.
“We have some things to work on this week, especially on the relays,” Kinel
said. “We held back on our exchanges so we should be faster there next
week.”
The Trojans will return to the pool on Friday night with the State Finals
Prelims at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
“I think we got complacent for awhile during the season and we needed
something to get excited about,” Kinel said. “I guess we did that today.
But, there is so much parity on the girls side this year. There are about
eight teams that could finish between second and 10th place.”
IHSAA Sectional
AT CHESTERTON
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 554; 2. Valparaiso, 365; 3. (tie) Wheeler and Portage, 240;
5. Michigan City, 229; 6. LaPorte, 195; 7. Merrillville, 137; 8. Hobart,
102; 9. Knox, 50; 10. South Central, 28; 11. North Judson, 18; 12. Calumet,
2.
Individual
Results
(Sectional
Champions and State Cut swimmers advance to Friday’s State Finals)
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton, 1:47.59; 2. Portage, 1:55.46; 3. LaPorte,
1:58.09; 4. Michigan City, 1:59.81; 5. Valparaiso, 2:00.50; 6. Wheeler,
2:03.44; 7. Merrillville, 2:08.16; 8. Hobart, 2:08.84.
200 Free -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 1:52.61; 2. Kate Curley ©, 1:52.97 (STATE
CUT); 3. Taylor Bayer (P), 1:57.83; 4. Gena Banta-Long ©, 1:59.39; 5.
Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 2:00.05; 6. Sydney Perry (V), 2:01.97; 7. Justine
Johnson (V), 2:03.79; 8. Jaymie Pliskey (MC), 2:04.52.
200 IM -- 1. Maddie Miller ©, 2:08.25 (SECTIONAL RECORD); 2. Sierra King
(P), 2:12.92; 3. Stephanie Krause ©, 2:13.31; 4. Erin Socha ©, 2:15.30; 5.
Courtney Joseph (P), 2:21.31; 6. Kristina Parrish (MC), 2:22.34; 7. Riley
Carter (V), 2:23.17; 8. Chloe Christ (L), 2:24.34.
50 Free -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 23.64 (SECTIONAL RECORD); 2. Allie
Lamberson (V), (STATE CUT), 24.41; 3. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 24.75; 4. Brittany
Boryzch ©, 25.26; 5. Victoria Kleczka (SC), 25.44; 6. Kyra Oselka (MC),
25.82; 7. Erin Delahunt (V), 26.53; 8. Kaylee Gubricky (H), 26.67.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Khalela El-Naggar (V), 419.75; 2. Abbi Fryer (L),
367.40; 3. Taylor McBride (V), 325.40; 4. Mackenzie Barcelli (P), 302.45; 5.
Marissa Kroeger ©, 298.25; 6. Cheyanne Comer ©, 264.65; 7. Emma Rice (M),
241.20; 8. Kara Phillips (M), 235.10.
100 Fly -- 1. Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 58.36; 2. Carly Jackson (L), 58.44; 3.
Erin Socha ©, 1:00.22; 4. Kaylee Slont ©, 1:01.18; 5. Stephanie Krause ©,
1:01.19; 6. Danielle Radosevich (W), 1:01.41; 7. Jaymie Pliskey (MC),
1:03.59; 8. Chloe Christ (L), 1:05.60.
100 Free -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 51.69; 2. Allie Lamberson (V), 53.00
(STATE CALL BACK); 3. Kate Curley ©, 53.11 (STATE CALL BACK); 4. Madisyn
Coudriet ©, 54.02; 5. Victoria Kleczka (SC), 54.18; 6. Kyra Oselka (MC),
56.69; 7. Kristina Parrish (MC), 57.44; 8. Katie Wong (W), 57.84.
500 Free -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 5:02.35; 2. Carly Jackson (L), 5:09.13
(STATE CUT), 5:09.13; 3. Taylor Bayer (P), 5:17.58; 4. Kaylee Slont ©,
5:19.39; 5. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 5:23.76; 6. Justine Johnson (V), 5:26.18; 7.
Sydney Perry (V), 5:34.70; 8. Jordan Simmons (P), 5:50.79.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton, 1:38.51; 2. Valparaiso, 1:41.83; 3.
Wheeler, 1:45:25; 4. Michigan City, 1:46.01; 5. Hobart, 1:51.94; 6. Portage,
1:52.18; 7. LaPorte, 1:54.51; 8. Merrillville, 1:56.07.
100 Back -- 1. Maddie Miller ©, 57.66 (SECTIONAL RECORD); 2. Danielle
Radosevich (W), 58.98; 3. Courtney O’Keefe ©, 1:00.70; 4. Mary Miller ©,
1:02.53; 5. Ryan Thomas (V), 1:04.86; 6. Audrey Schnell (W), 1:05.43; 7.
Marisa Cain (V), 1:05.48; 8. Jordan Parker (P), 1;06.55.
100 Breast -- 1. Sierra King (P), 1:08.00; 2. Brittany Borzych ©, 1:09.29;
3. Allison McAloon ©, 1:09.57; 4. Mae Bass ©, 1:10.16; 5. Kaylee Gubricky
(H), 1:11.54; 6. Riley Carter (V), 1:15.49; 7. Erin Callaghan (MC), 1:17.64;
8. Brielle Warnock (L), 1:17.70.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton, 3:31.76 (SECTIONAL RECORD); 2. Valparaiso,
3:42.85; 3. Portage, 3:47.71; 4. Wheeler, 3:48.81; 5. LaPorte, 3:59.40; 6.
Merrillville, 4:02.87; 7. Michigan City, 4:12.45; 8. Hobart, 4:37.58.