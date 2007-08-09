CHS Girls swim team wins 13th straight Sectional Title

When the State Tournament rolls around, you have to find another gear.

The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble doing that Saturday as they won their 13th straight Sectional Championship at CHS.

The Trojans tallied 554 team points to best second place Valparaiso (365). Wheeler and Portage tied for third with 240 followed by Michigan City (229), LaPorte (195), Merrillville (137), Hobart (102), Knox (50), South Central (28), North Judson (18) and Calumet (2).

“We swam lights out from start to finish,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “I think we got the people out to the State Meet that we needed to and I think we have some confidence now heading into next week.”

The Trojans set the pace right from the start with a dominating win in the 200 Medley Relay, just missing a Sectional Record by .02.

“We just missed the Sectional Record in the Medley Relay and then it just got better from there,” Kinel said. “We did some serious swimming today.”

Julia Campbell won the first of her two individual titles with a victory in the 200 Free (1:52.61) and teammate Kate Curley finished second in 1:52.97 beating the State Cut time. Later, Campbell would win the 500 Free in 5:02.35.

“This is a big day because you have to perform today to get a chance to swim next week,” Kinel said.

Maddie Miller may have had the day’s best showing as she started with a Sectional Record victory in the 200 IM in 2:08.25 (Talor Whitaker, 2:08.68).

“Maddie’s a big meet swimmer and she was certainly in her element today,” Kinel said.

Miller also won the 100 Back in a Sectional Record time of 57.66 (Jenni Anderson, 57.89).

“The 200 IM was a total shock,” Miller said. “In the 100 Back, my goal has always been to go 57. When I saw that, I started crying. I don’t think it’ll set in until tomorrow.

“I’ve always looked up to Jenni (Anderson) and Talor (Whitaker). To get their records is just incredible.”

Olivia Kabacinski won the first of her two titles with a victory in the 50 Free in a Sectional Record time of 23.64 (Brittany Fozkos, 23.81). She also won the 100 Free in 51.69.

“Julia and Olivia’s two swims were great,” Kinel said. “Then you go to the other kids like Erin Socha swimming a double-0 in the Fly. Coutrney O’Keefe went double-0 in the Backstroke. Madisyn Coudriet and Allison McAloon with 09’s in the Breaststroke.

“Kaylee Slont went 5:17 in the 500 and that’s ridiculous.”

The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay (1:38.51) and the 400 Free Relay in a Sectional Record time of 3:31.76.

“We have some things to work on this week, especially on the relays,” Kinel said. “We held back on our exchanges so we should be faster there next week.”

The Trojans will return to the pool on Friday night with the State Finals Prelims at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.

“I think we got complacent for awhile during the season and we needed something to get excited about,” Kinel said. “I guess we did that today. But, there is so much parity on the girls side this year. There are about eight teams that could finish between second and 10th place.”