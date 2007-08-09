CHS girls swim team has little trouble at Merrillville

The Chesterton girls swim team won every event and cruised to a 150-36
Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Merrillville on Tuesday night.
Double individual event winners included Olivia Kabacinski in the 200 IM
(2:08.10) and the 100 Fly (59.97) and Julia Campbell in the 50 Free (25.84)
and the 100 Back (59.89).
Other event winners were Kate Curley (200 Free), Marissa Kroeger (Diving),
Lauren Foor (100 Free), Maddie Miller (500 Free) and Meaghan McLaughlin (100
Breast).
The Trojans also won all three Relays with the quartet of Julia Campbell,
Foor, Erin Socha and Kabacinski winning the 200 Medley Relay (1:58.67).
The group of McLaughlin, Jessica Campbell, Alex Bianco and Miller won the
200 Free Relay (1:46.34), while Jessica Campbell, Bass, Stephanie Krause and
Kabacinski won the 400 Free Relay (3:49.40).
Chesterton 150, Merrillville 36
AT MERRILLVILLE
200 Medley Relay – 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Lauren Foor, Erin Socha,
Olivia Kabacinski), 1:54.39; 2. Chesterton (Stephanie Krause, Maddie Miller,
Meaghan McLaughlin, Jessica Campbell), 1:58.67; 3. Merrillville, 2:08.90.
200 Free – 1. Kate Curley (C), 1:59.00; 2. Mae Bass (C), 2:05.10; 3. Wendy
Banta-Long (C), 2:06.54.
200 IM – 1. Olivia Kabacinski (C), 2:08.10; 2. Maddie Miller (C), 2:13.98;
3. Jessica Campbell (C), 2:14.00.
50 Free – 1. Julia Campbell (C), 25.84; 2. Madisyn Coudriet (C), 26.47; 3.
Courtney O’Keefe (C), 27.48.
1-Meter Diving – 1. Marissa Kroeger (C), 166.90; 2. Lindsey Campbell (C),
159.80; 3. Kaitlyn Phillips (M), 139.50; 6. Katie Behrendt (C), 128.55.
100 Fly – 1. Olivia Kabacinski (C), 59.97; 2. Erin Socha (C), 1:04.26; 3.
Gena Banta-Long (C), 1:05.63.
100 Free – 1. Lauren Foor (C), 55.27; 2. Meaghan McLaughlin (C), 56.31; 3.
Madisyn Coudriet (C), 58.97.
500 Free – 1. Maddie Miller (C), 5:16.17; 2. Mae Bass (C), 5:34.76; 3. Wendy
Banta-Long (C), 5:35.68.
200 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Meaghan McLaughlin, Jessica Campbell, Alex
Bianco, Maddie Miller), 1:46.34; 2. Chesterton (Kate Curley, Gena
Banta-Long, Madisyn Coudriet, Mae Bass), 1:47.29; 3. Merrillville, 1:57.35.
100 Back – 1. Julia Campbell (C), 59.89; 2. Kate Curley (C), 1:02.94; 3.
Lauren Foor (C), 1:03.36.
100 Breast – 1. Meaghan McLaughlin (C), 1:11.84; 2. Allison McAloon (C),
1:13.85; 3. Erin Kelley (C), 1:16.30.
400 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Jessica Campbell, Mae Bass, Stephanie
Krause, Olivia Kabacinski), 3:49.40; 2. Chesterton (Lauren Foor, Wendy
Banta-Long, Erin Socha, Julia Campbell), 3:51.88; 3. Merrillville, 4:16.69.