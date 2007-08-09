CHS girls swim team has little trouble at Merrillville

The Chesterton girls swim team won every event and cruised to a 150-36 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Merrillville on Tuesday night.

Double individual event winners included Olivia Kabacinski in the 200 IM (2:08.10) and the 100 Fly (59.97) and Julia Campbell in the 50 Free (25.84) and the 100 Back (59.89).

Other event winners were Kate Curley (200 Free), Marissa Kroeger (Diving), Lauren Foor (100 Free), Maddie Miller (500 Free) and Meaghan McLaughlin (100 Breast).

The Trojans also won all three Relays with the quartet of Julia Campbell, Foor, Erin Socha and Kabacinski winning the 200 Medley Relay (1:58.67).

The group of McLaughlin, Jessica Campbell, Alex Bianco and Miller won the 200 Free Relay (1:46.34), while Jessica Campbell, Bass, Stephanie Krause and Kabacinski won the 400 Free Relay (3:49.40).