CHS Girls swim team has eye on the prize as season begins

Somebody has to challenge the streak.

No, not that one.

The Chesterton Girls Swimming and Diving team is more than capable of continuing its string of 11 straight DAC and Sectional titles, it’s the 24 consecutive team State titles by Carmel they’d like to see end.

“Our Conference and Sectional is always the goal and a challenge,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “We have some really talented swimmers and coaches in the area, but our ultimate goal is to challenge for the big trophy.”

Columbus East won the State title during the 1985-86 campaign, but it’s been all Greyhounds since then.

“The last couple of year’s we’ve been one point from third,” Kinel said. “I think we’re looking to move up another couple of places. Carmel’s won every year and until somebody starts to believe they can compete with them, nobody will.

“I think the potential to start knocking on the door is there.”

The Trojans trek begins tonight when they head to Highland for a 6 p.m. start.

“It’s been a long pre-season, so we’re really ready to get racing,” Kinel said. “We have a good nucleus back with experience and some good young kids coming in. I’m really excited about the season.”

Chesterton returns six swimmers who participated in the State Finals last season, including the 200 Free individual champ in Olivia Kabacinski.

“Olivia is one of those kids that you can put where you need her depending on the competition,” Kinel said. “Doing that, you get a good idea of what’s clicking for her that season. Sometimes, one distance works one year and doesn’t the next.

“We’ll move her around and make decisions for her later in the year. It’s nice to have someone of that caliber.”

The other returners with State experience include Julia Campbell, Meaghan McLaughlin, Kate Curley, Maddie Miller and Lauren Foor. Marissa Kroeger also returns to lead the Trojan divers, while Mae Bass returns from missing last season due to illness.

“The whole group put in a good summer and pre-season,” Kinel said. “It’s the way it’s supposed to be right now. We’ve had very few issues so far and from a coaching position, that’s great to see.”

The Trojans should also get a boost from a very talented group of freshmen that come in with solid Club resumes.

“So far, things have looked good from them,” Kinel said. “They’ve had a lot of success in the pool in age group and now we’ll see if that translates to the varsity level.”

Freshmen Kinel has an eye on include Trenee Fancher-Keller, Madisyn Coudriet, Megan Curley, Wendy Banta-Long, Gena Banta-Long, Courtney O’Keefe and Stephanie Krause.

“I’m really excited about the season,” Kinel said. “We’ve had some time trials and done some of those things. I think we’re really heading in the right direction.”