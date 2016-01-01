CHS Girls swim past Merrillville 150-36

The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble in picking up a 150-36 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Merrillville Tuesday night.

Double individual event winners for the Trojans included Abbie Koster in the 200 IM (2:22.13) and the 500 Free (5:43.45) and Alexis Orange in the 200 Free (2:02.25) and 100 Back (1:07.65).

Other event winners included Carey-Rose Tharp in the 50 Free (27.80), Piper Downing in Diving (228.95), Abby Henderson in the 100 Fly (1:04.94), Lily Soeter in the 100 Free (58.95) and Hannah Stewart in the 100 Breaststroke (1:15.74).

The Trojans also swept the relays beginning with a win in the 200 Medley with the quartet of Soeter, Rebekah Hoffmann, Emma Schuster and Carly Sparacio (2:01.39).

CHS also won the 200 Free Relay with Hoffmann, Schuster, Henderson and Soeter (1:49.88), while the 400 Free Relay group of Orange, Tharp, Isabella Nash and Koster (4:05.07) were also victorious.

The Trojans return to the pool on Saturday when they face Northridge beginning at 10 a.m.