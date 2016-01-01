CHS Girls swim past Merrillville 150-36

The Chesterton
girls swim team had little trouble in picking up a 150-36 Duneland Athletic
Conference victory at Merrillville Tuesday night.
Double individual
event winners for the Trojans included Abbie Koster in the 200 IM (2:22.13)
and the 500 Free (5:43.45) and Alexis Orange in the 200 Free (2:02.25) and
100 Back (1:07.65).
Other event winners
included Carey-Rose Tharp in the 50 Free (27.80), Piper Downing in Diving
(228.95), Abby Henderson in the 100 Fly (1:04.94), Lily Soeter in the 100
Free (58.95) and Hannah Stewart in the 100 Breaststroke (1:15.74).
The Trojans also
swept the relays beginning with a win in the 200 Medley with the quartet of
Soeter, Rebekah Hoffmann, Emma Schuster and Carly Sparacio (2:01.39).
CHS also won the
200 Free Relay with Hoffmann, Schuster, Henderson and Soeter (1:49.88),
while the 400 Free Relay group of Orange, Tharp, Isabella Nash and Koster
(4:05.07) were also victorious.
The Trojans return
to the pool on Saturday when they face Northridge beginning at 10 a.m.
Chesterton 150,
Merrillville 36
AT MERRILLVILLE
200 Medley Relay --
1. Chesterton (Lily Soeter, Rebekah Hoffmann, Emma Schuster, Carly Sparacio),
2:01.39; 2. Chesterton (Hannah Bennett, Hannah Stewart, Abby Henderson,
Carey-Rose Tharp), 2:05.58; 3. Chesterton (Annika Malone, Elizabeth Canright,
Abbie Koster, Isabella Nash), 2:08.02.
200 Free -- 1.
Alexis Orange ©, 2:02.25; 2. Evelyn Hernandez (M), 2:10.80; 3. Brookelyn
Burks (M), 2:11.29.
200 IM -- 1. Abbie
Koster ©, 2:22.13; 2. Abby Henderson ©, 2:27.20; 3. Isabella Nash ©,
2:39.37.
50 Free -- 1.
Carey-Rose Tharp ©, 27.80; 2. Emma Schuster ©, 27.87; 3. Ebonie Ali (M),
30.21.
1-Meter Diving --
1. Piper Downing ©, 228.95; 2. Sarah Schimpf ©, 181.60; 3. Antonia Frech ©,
170.80.
100 Fly -- 1. Abby
Henderson ©, 1:04.94; 2. Emma Schuster ©, 1:06.05; 3. Hannah Bennett ©,
1:07.65.
100 Free -- 1. Lily
Soeter ©, 58.95; 2. Hannah Grimes ©, 1:05.54; 3. Dejah Jones (M), 1:09.59.
500 Free -- 1.
Abbie Koster ©, 5:43.45; 2. Carey-Rose Tharp ©, 5:46.15; 3. Isabella Nash ©,
5:59.52.
200 Free Relay --
1. Chesterton (Rebekah Hoffmann, Emma Schuster, Abby Henderson, Lily Soeter),
1:49.88; 2. Chesterton (Carly Sparacio, Hannah Grimes, Katie Sears,
Elizabeth Canright), 1:55.46; 3. Chesterton (Summer McCord, Makayla Barbour,
Haly Damsch, Gwen Sanders), 2:10.96.
100 Back -- 1.
Alexis Orange ©, 1:07.65; 2. Hannah Bennett ©, 1:08.18; 3. Annika Malone ©,
1:14.41.
100 Breast -- 1.
Hannah Stewart ©, 1:15.74; 2. Katie Sears ©, 1:18.35; 3. Elizabeth Canright
©, 1:24.39.
400 Free Relay --
1. Chesterton (Alexis Orange, Carey-Rose Tharp, Isabella Nash, Abbie Koster),
4:05.07; 2. Chesterton (Carly Sparacio, Hannah Bennett, Penny Lawrence,
Hannah Stewart), 4:17.95; 3. Merrillville, 4:49.68.