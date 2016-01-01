Chesterton Tribune

 

 

CHS Girls swim past Merrillville 150-36

The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble in picking up a 150-36 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Merrillville Tuesday night.

Double individual event winners for the Trojans included Abbie Koster in the 200 IM (2:22.13) and the 500 Free (5:43.45) and Alexis Orange in the 200 Free (2:02.25) and 100 Back (1:07.65).

Other event winners included Carey-Rose Tharp in the 50 Free (27.80), Piper Downing in Diving (228.95), Abby Henderson in the 100 Fly (1:04.94), Lily Soeter in the 100 Free (58.95) and Hannah Stewart in the 100 Breaststroke (1:15.74).

The Trojans also swept the relays beginning with a win in the 200 Medley with the quartet of Soeter, Rebekah Hoffmann, Emma Schuster and Carly Sparacio (2:01.39).

CHS also won the 200 Free Relay with Hoffmann, Schuster, Henderson and Soeter (1:49.88), while the 400 Free Relay group of Orange, Tharp, Isabella Nash and Koster (4:05.07) were also victorious.

The Trojans return to the pool on Saturday when they face Northridge beginning at 10 a.m.

Chesterton 150, Merrillville 36

AT MERRILLVILLE

200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Lily Soeter, Rebekah Hoffmann, Emma Schuster, Carly Sparacio), 2:01.39; 2. Chesterton (Hannah Bennett, Hannah Stewart, Abby Henderson, Carey-Rose Tharp), 2:05.58; 3. Chesterton (Annika Malone, Elizabeth Canright, Abbie Koster, Isabella Nash), 2:08.02.

200 Free -- 1. Alexis Orange ©, 2:02.25; 2. Evelyn Hernandez (M), 2:10.80; 3. Brookelyn Burks (M), 2:11.29.

200 IM -- 1. Abbie Koster ©, 2:22.13; 2. Abby Henderson ©, 2:27.20; 3. Isabella Nash ©, 2:39.37.

50 Free -- 1. Carey-Rose Tharp ©, 27.80; 2. Emma Schuster ©, 27.87; 3. Ebonie Ali (M), 30.21.

1-Meter Diving -- 1. Piper Downing ©, 228.95; 2. Sarah Schimpf ©, 181.60; 3. Antonia Frech ©, 170.80.

100 Fly -- 1. Abby Henderson ©, 1:04.94; 2. Emma Schuster ©, 1:06.05; 3. Hannah Bennett ©, 1:07.65.

100 Free -- 1. Lily Soeter ©, 58.95; 2. Hannah Grimes ©, 1:05.54; 3. Dejah Jones (M), 1:09.59.

500 Free -- 1. Abbie Koster ©, 5:43.45; 2. Carey-Rose Tharp ©, 5:46.15; 3. Isabella Nash ©, 5:59.52.

200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Rebekah Hoffmann, Emma Schuster, Abby Henderson, Lily Soeter), 1:49.88; 2. Chesterton (Carly Sparacio, Hannah Grimes, Katie Sears, Elizabeth Canright), 1:55.46; 3. Chesterton (Summer McCord, Makayla Barbour, Haly Damsch, Gwen Sanders), 2:10.96.

100 Back -- 1. Alexis Orange ©, 1:07.65; 2. Hannah Bennett ©, 1:08.18; 3. Annika Malone ©, 1:14.41.

100 Breast -- 1. Hannah Stewart ©, 1:15.74; 2. Katie Sears ©, 1:18.35; 3. Elizabeth Canright ©, 1:24.39.

400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Alexis Orange, Carey-Rose Tharp, Isabella Nash, Abbie Koster), 4:05.07; 2. Chesterton (Carly Sparacio, Hannah Bennett, Penny Lawrence, Hannah Stewart), 4:17.95; 3. Merrillville, 4:49.68.

 

 

 

Posted 11/23/2016

 
 
 
 

 

 

