CHS Girls swim past Lafayette Jefferson

The Chesterton girls swim team left little doubt in Saturday’s dual meet
victory over Lafayette Jeff as they won all but one event in a 145-41
victory.
“It was a real good opening meet at home for us,” Chesterton coach Kevin
Kinel said. “We moved things around a little bit and it’s just always fun to
swim at home. We had some terrific performances.”
Double individual event winners for the Trojans included Olivia Kabacinski
(200 Free, 100 Back), Meaghan McLaughlin (200 IM, 100 Fly) and Lauren Foor
(50 Free, 100 Free).
“Olivia in both of her races was outstanding,” Kinel said. “Her 200 Free is
the fastest opening time she’s ever had and that’s pretty good for the
defending State Champ. In the 100 Back, she broke a minute for the first
time and that’s not normally her event.”
Other event winner for Chesterton included Julia Campbell (500 Free) and
Maddie Miller (100 Breast).
“Maddie had a best time in the Breaststroke and so did Allison McAloon,”
Kinel said.
Kinel was also quick to point out stellar performances that scored points
for the Trojans.
“Kate Curley going 1:57.5 in the 200 Free was huge,” Kinel said. “Jessie
Campbell going 2:19 in IM and Gena Banta-Long at 2:22 were best times for
them. Madisyn Coudriet in the 50 Free continues to get better as she gets in
shape from soccer.
“Erin Socha in the 100 Fly had a best time and Mae Bass is finally getting
back to healthy and where we need her to be. Julia Campbell’s 500 Free time
is a great opening time for her. Stephanie Krause in the 100 Back had a
lifetime best time.”
Lafayette Jeff’s lone victory came in diving, but the Trojans went 2-3-4.
“Our Divers with Marissa (Kroeger), Lindsey (Campbell) and Katie (Behrendt)
had pretty good scores,” Kinel said. “I think they are one dive away from
making a big move.”
The Trojans return to the pool on Tuesday when they host Crown Point
beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“We have some big meets coming up with Crown Point on Tuesday and then the
Hall of Fame this weekend,” Kinel said. “I think the kids are pretty hungry
to go prove themselves.”
Chesterton 145,
Lafayette Jeff 41
AT CHESTERTON
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Kate Curley, Maddie Miller, Meaghan
McLaughlin, Lauren Foor), 1:53.51; 2. Chesterton (Courtney O’Keefe, Allison
McAloon, Erin Socha, Madisyn Coudriet), 1:56.80; 3. Lafayette Jeff, 2:15.66.
200 Free -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 1:52.87; 2. Julia Campbell ©, 1:57.26;
3. Kate Curley ©, 1:57.59.
200 IM -- 1. Meaghan McLaughlin ©, 2:15.01; 2. Jessica Campbell ©, 2:19.73;
3. Gena Banta-Long ©, 2:22.67.
50 Free -- 1. Lauren Foor ©, 25.17; 2. Kinsey Coble (LJ), 25.46; 3. Madisyn
Coudriet ©, 26.12; 4. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 27.21.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Emma Falley (LJ), 186.15; 2. Marissa Kroeger ©, 149.45;
3. Lindsey Campbell ©, 145.45; 4. Katie Behrendt ©, 133.45.
100 Fly -- 1. Meaghan McLaughlin ©, 1:00.31; 2. Maddie Miller ©, 1:01.38; 3.
Erin Socha ©, 1:04.10.
100 Free -- 1. Lauren Foor ©, 55.41; 2. Mae Bass ©, 56.94; 3. Jessica
Campbell ©, 57.24.
500 Free -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 5:11.55; 2. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 5:33.43; 3.
Bailey Sprague (LJ), 5:44.81; 5. Amanda Furmankiewicz ©, 6:00.37.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Lauren Foor, Maddie Miller, Jessica
Campbell, Julia Campbell), 1:42.08; 2. Chesterton (Gena Banta-Long, Mae
Bass, Madisyn Coudriet, Wendy Banta-Long), 1:47.48; 3. Lafayette Jeff,
1:52.39.
100 Back -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 59.06; 2. Kate Curley ©, 1:03.37; 3.
Courtney O’Keefe ©, 1:05.21.
100 Breast -- 1. Maddie Miller ©, 1:09.78; 2. Allison McAloon ©, 1:12.24; 3.
Erin Kelley ©, 1:18.01.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Kate Curley, Meaghan
McLaughlin, Olivia Kabacinski), 3:39.56; 2. Chesterton (Jessica Campbell,
Wendy Banta-Long, Madisyn Coudriet, Mae Bass), 3:54.56; 3. Lafayette Jeff,
4:13.98.