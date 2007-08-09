CHS Girls swim past Lafayette Jefferson

The Chesterton girls swim team left little doubt in Saturday’s dual meet victory over Lafayette Jeff as they won all but one event in a 145-41 victory.

“It was a real good opening meet at home for us,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “We moved things around a little bit and it’s just always fun to swim at home. We had some terrific performances.”

Double individual event winners for the Trojans included Olivia Kabacinski (200 Free, 100 Back), Meaghan McLaughlin (200 IM, 100 Fly) and Lauren Foor (50 Free, 100 Free).

“Olivia in both of her races was outstanding,” Kinel said. “Her 200 Free is the fastest opening time she’s ever had and that’s pretty good for the defending State Champ. In the 100 Back, she broke a minute for the first time and that’s not normally her event.”

Other event winner for Chesterton included Julia Campbell (500 Free) and Maddie Miller (100 Breast).

“Maddie had a best time in the Breaststroke and so did Allison McAloon,” Kinel said.

Kinel was also quick to point out stellar performances that scored points for the Trojans.

“Kate Curley going 1:57.5 in the 200 Free was huge,” Kinel said. “Jessie Campbell going 2:19 in IM and Gena Banta-Long at 2:22 were best times for them. Madisyn Coudriet in the 50 Free continues to get better as she gets in shape from soccer.

“Erin Socha in the 100 Fly had a best time and Mae Bass is finally getting back to healthy and where we need her to be. Julia Campbell’s 500 Free time is a great opening time for her. Stephanie Krause in the 100 Back had a lifetime best time.”

Lafayette Jeff’s lone victory came in diving, but the Trojans went 2-3-4.

“Our Divers with Marissa (Kroeger), Lindsey (Campbell) and Katie (Behrendt) had pretty good scores,” Kinel said. “I think they are one dive away from making a big move.”

The Trojans return to the pool on Tuesday when they host Crown Point beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“We have some big meets coming up with Crown Point on Tuesday and then the Hall of Fame this weekend,” Kinel said. “I think the kids are pretty hungry to go prove themselves.”