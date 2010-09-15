CHS Girls Soccer takes outright Duneland Conference lead

Chesterton girls soccer coach David Galloway wasn’t happy with his team’s performance in the first half Tuesday night, but the Trojans turned it around after halftime for a big 2-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Lake Central.

“I knew in pre-game we were not quite prepared mentally for the match,” Galloway said. “The effort wasn’t there for a match with two teams that were 3-0 in conference.”

Lake Central took control almost immediately as Lauren Doreski took a rebound in mid-air off of a free kick from 25 yards out and put the Indians up 1-0.

“The service was simple enough, ball to back post, we were just lax in marking and goaltending,” Galloway said.

After halftime, the Trojans focus and intensity picked up and Stephanie Fisher fed Ashton Balch who found Tori Schroeder to tie the score at 1-1.

“Once we got the tying goal, it brought them out of their defensive positioning and left us more space on the flanks,” Galloway said.

That allowed Schroeder to serve theball backside to Fisher for the game-winner at the 67:09 mark.

“After we had the lead, the defense with Lauren Seawright, Catherine Pannekoek, Katie Behrendt and Elizabeth Benson continued to get behind the ball and stop their counter-attack,” Galloway said. “Abby Beierwalter, (Ashton) Balch and Rosie Biehl won balls in the middle of the field and got us into the attacking third too.”

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 1, Lake Central 0

The Chesterton junior varsity soccer team beat Lake Central 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kristin Mabry scored the winning goal on an assist from Sam Wilson.

Offensively, the Trojans had 26 shots on goal thanks in part to a great passing game and a tough defense.