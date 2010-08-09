CHS Girls Soccer stays perfect in DAC play

The Chesterton girls soccer team continued its trek toward a Duneland Athletic Conference title with a 4-2 victory over Crown Point Tuesday night.

The Trojans struck first against the 16th-ranked Bulldogs when Abby Beierwalter found Stephanie Fisher for a 20-yard scoring strike and a 1-0 lead. Fisher struck again as Ashton Balch served a ball from the goal line into the box for a 2-0 advantage.

The lead grew to 3-0 just before the half when Nikki Kollar found her sister Hannah all alone in the box.

Defensively, Lauren Seawright kept the Trojans organized with Catherine Pannekoek and Katie Behrendt providing support in front of goalkeeper Alex Bucko.

“We got offensive opportunities by getting the ball outside to Elizabeth Benson, Amanda Kollar and Angie Jeka on the flanks,” Chesterton coach David Galloway said. “Abby Beierwalter found ways to win the ball in the middle and start our counter attack.”

Chesterton continued to put the pressure on as Amanda Kollar found Rosie Biehl in the box for the Trojans’ fourth goal of the night.

Crown Point had two late goals to cut the lead in half, but never threatened the outcome.