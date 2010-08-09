CHS Girls Soccer stays perfect in DAC play

The Chesterton girls soccer team continued its trek toward a Duneland
Athletic Conference title with a 4-2 victory over Crown Point Tuesday night.
The Trojans struck first against the 16th-ranked Bulldogs when Abby
Beierwalter found Stephanie Fisher for a 20-yard scoring strike and a 1-0
lead. Fisher struck again as Ashton Balch served a ball from the goal line
into the box for a 2-0 advantage.
The lead grew to 3-0 just before the half when Nikki Kollar found her sister
Hannah all alone in the box.
Defensively, Lauren Seawright kept the Trojans organized with Catherine
Pannekoek and Katie Behrendt providing support in front of goalkeeper Alex
Bucko.
“We got offensive opportunities by getting the ball outside to Elizabeth
Benson, Amanda Kollar and Angie Jeka on the flanks,” Chesterton coach David
Galloway said. “Abby Beierwalter found ways to win the ball in the middle
and start our counter attack.”
Chesterton continued to put the pressure on as Amanda Kollar found Rosie
Biehl in the box for the Trojans’ fourth goal of the night.
Crown Point had two late goals to cut the lead in half, but never threatened
the outcome.
Chesterton 4,
Crown Point 2
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton – Stephanie Fisher 2 goals; Abby Beiewalter 1 assist; Ashton
Balch 1 assist; Nikki Kollar 1 assist; Hannah Kollar 1 goal; Amanda Kollar 1
assist; Rosie Biehl 1 goal; Alex Bucko 5 saves.
Crown Point -- Rachel Marczewski 1 goal, 1 assist; Amy Adams 1 goal; Sarah
Rivich 1 assist; Christa Hendrickson 5 saves.
Record – Chesterton 6-1 (3-0 DAC), Crown Point 5-1-1 (2-1 DAC).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 6,
Crown Point 0
The Chesterton junior varsity soccer team had little trouble in picking up a
6-0 victory over Crown Point on Tuesday.
Trojan goals were scored by Alexis Roque, Madisyn Coudriet, Melissa Biel,
Alyssa Schroeder and Bridget Brendza (2). Bethany Molnar and Biel had
assists.