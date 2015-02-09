CHS Girls Soccer shuts out Merrillville

The Chesterton
girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 Duneland Athletic Conference shutout
victory over Merrillville on Tuesday night.
The Trojans led
just 1-0 at the half thanks to a penalty kick goal from Kaylee Lindahl, but
opened up the offense in the second half.
Courtney Krol
started the final 40 minutes with a goal ahead of a pair of assists from
Olivia Hansen that led to goals by Claire Galloway and Carley Perkins.
Molly McLaughlin (1
save) and Becca Colbert combined in goal for the shutout.
Chesterton 4,
Merrillville 0
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton --
Kaylee Lindahl 1 goal; Courtney Krol 1 goal; Claire Galloway 1 goal; Carley
Perkins 1 goal; Olivia Hansen 2 assists; Molly McLaughlin 1 save.
Record: Chesterton
3-4 (2-1 DAC), Merrillville 2-4 (1-2 DAC).