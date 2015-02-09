CHS Girls Soccer shuts out Merrillville

The Chesterton girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 Duneland Athletic Conference shutout victory over Merrillville on Tuesday night.

The Trojans led just 1-0 at the half thanks to a penalty kick goal from Kaylee Lindahl, but opened up the offense in the second half.

Courtney Krol started the final 40 minutes with a goal ahead of a pair of assists from Olivia Hansen that led to goals by Claire Galloway and Carley Perkins.

Molly McLaughlin (1 save) and Becca Colbert combined in goal for the shutout.