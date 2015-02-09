Chesterton Tribune

 

 

CHS Girls Soccer shuts out Merrillville

The Chesterton girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 Duneland Athletic Conference shutout victory over Merrillville on Tuesday night.

The Trojans led just 1-0 at the half thanks to a penalty kick goal from Kaylee Lindahl, but opened up the offense in the second half.

Courtney Krol started the final 40 minutes with a goal ahead of a pair of assists from Olivia Hansen that led to goals by Claire Galloway and Carley Perkins.

Molly McLaughlin (1 save) and Becca Colbert combined in goal for the shutout.

Chesterton 4, Merrillville 0

AT CHESTERTON

Chesterton -- Kaylee Lindahl 1 goal; Courtney Krol 1 goal; Claire Galloway 1 goal; Carley Perkins 1 goal; Olivia Hansen 2 assists; Molly McLaughlin 1 save.

Record: Chesterton 3-4 (2-1 DAC), Merrillville 2-4 (1-2 DAC).

 

 

 

