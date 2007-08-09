Chesterton Tribune

CHS Girls Soccer earns share of DAC title

The Chesterton girls soccer team didn’t take much time in reaching its first goal.

The Trojans got on the board at the 24:42 mark of the first half and cruised to a 5-0 victory at LaPorte and clinched a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title.

Rosie Biehl scored the first tally for Chesterton and scored again just two minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

The Trojans kept the pressure on the Slicers as they outshot them 9-2 with Hannah Kollar scoring the team’s third goal en route to a 3-0 halftime lead.

Sam Furto and Kollar each scored a second half goal to set the final score.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 4, LaPorte 0

The Chesterton junior varsity picked up a 4-0 victory at LaPorte on Tuesday night.

Autianna Peters had a hat trick (3 goals) and Anne Marie Radzik added another in the victory.

Assists were dished out by Paige Nahod, Alandra Starks and Jordan Wadding.

　

 

