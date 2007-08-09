CHS Girls Soccer blasts South Bend Clay 10-0

The Chesterton girls soccer team took whatever coach David Galloway said at halftime to heart and blew open a 2-0 lead en route to a 10-0 victory over South Bend Clay on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans got first half goals from Lauren Seawright and Stephanie Fisher to dent the scoreboard and rarely allowed the Colonials into their offensive third of the field.

“Our defense in the first half anchored by Rosie (Biehl), Sam (Furto) and Tori (Schroeder) allowed little if any penetration into our defensive half,” Galloway said. “Alex (Bucko) was just starting for the second time on varsity and stopped both shots Clay did get.”

Galloway promised his starters just 15 minutes of playing time in the second half and they responded.

“We were playing well through the middle and just not finishing,” Galloway said. “We challenged the starters to get four goals in 15 minutes because they were coming out.”

Stephanie Fisher, Seawright and Amanda Kollar each got a goal during the span, while Catherine Pannekoek and Ashton Balch also scored before being lifted from the field.

“We were almost completely subbed out with 25 minutes remaining and we had gotten the goals we wanted,” Galloway said.

Off the bench, the Trojans also got the first goal of the season by Dayna Gallo, Sam Furto and Nikki Kollar.

“We were emphasizing possession, but with the score 7-0 it’s hard not to appreciate the three goals we scored in the flow of the game,” Galloway said. “Sam found a way to get the shot off as the keeper closed down. Nikki had a great finish out of the air and Dayna put the ball to the far post and it found the back of the net.”

Chesterton got assists from Seawright, Fisher (2), Balch, Amanda Kollar and Gallo.

The Trojans return to Duneland Athletic Conference action on Tuesday when they travel to Merrillville to face the Pirates. The junior varsity contest is scheduled for 5 p.m.