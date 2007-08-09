CHS Girls Soccer blasts South Bend Clay 10-0

The Chesterton girls soccer team took whatever coach David Galloway said at
halftime to heart and blew open a 2-0 lead en route to a 10-0 victory over
South Bend Clay on Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans got first half goals from Lauren Seawright and Stephanie Fisher
to dent the scoreboard and rarely allowed the Colonials into their offensive
third of the field.
“Our defense in the first half anchored by Rosie (Biehl), Sam (Furto) and
Tori (Schroeder) allowed little if any penetration into our defensive half,”
Galloway said. “Alex (Bucko) was just starting for the second time on
varsity and stopped both shots Clay did get.”
Galloway promised his starters just 15 minutes of playing time in the second
half and they responded.
“We were playing well through the middle and just not finishing,” Galloway
said. “We challenged the starters to get four goals in 15 minutes because
they were coming out.”
Stephanie Fisher, Seawright and Amanda Kollar each got a goal during the
span, while Catherine Pannekoek and Ashton Balch also scored before being
lifted from the field.
“We were almost completely subbed out with 25 minutes remaining and we had
gotten the goals we wanted,” Galloway said.
Off the bench, the Trojans also got the first goal of the season by Dayna
Gallo, Sam Furto and Nikki Kollar.
“We were emphasizing possession, but with the score 7-0 it’s hard not to
appreciate the three goals we scored in the flow of the game,” Galloway
said. “Sam found a way to get the shot off as the keeper closed down. Nikki
had a great finish out of the air and Dayna put the ball to the far post and
it found the back of the net.”
Chesterton got assists from Seawright, Fisher (2), Balch, Amanda Kollar and
Gallo.
The Trojans return to Duneland Athletic Conference action on Tuesday when
they travel to Merrillville to face the Pirates. The junior varsity contest
is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Chesterton 10,
South Bend Clay 0
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton – Lauren Seawright 2 goals, 1 assist; Stephanie Fisher 2 goals, 2
assists; Ashton Balch 1 goal, 1 assist; Amanda Kollar 1 goal, 1 assist;
Nikki Kollar 1 goal; Sam Furto 1 goal; Catherine Pannekoek 1 goal; Dayna
Gallo 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Bucko 5 saves.
Records – Chesterton 4-1.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 7,
South Bend Clay 0
The Chesterton junior varsity had little trouble in picking up a 7-0 victory
over South Bend Clay on Saturday morning.
The Trojans received two goals from Melissa Biel and single goals from Ciera
Brown, Halle Charlebois, Madisyn Coudriet, Bethany Molnar and Claudia
Krygier.