CHS Girls Soccer beats Portage on late goals

The Chesterton girls soccer team scored twice in the final 17 minutes of regulation and picked up a 4-2 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Portage on Tuesday night.

Bridget Brendza got things going offensively for the Trojans off a pass from Tori Schroeder and Sam Furto found Nicki Kollar for a goal and a 2-0 lead.

Nicki Monahan’s goal for Portage made it 2-1 at the half.

The Indians tied the game at 2-2 on a goal by Natalia Nocovski before Chesterton broke the game open.

Rosie Biehl found Elizabeth Benson with 17 minutes to play for the go-ahead goal and then Biehl scored on a penalty kick to set the final score.

Alex Bucko recorded four saves for the Trojans in the victory.