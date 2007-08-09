Chesterton Tribune

CHS Girls Soccer beats Portage on late goals

Back to Front Page

 
 
 

 
 

The Chesterton girls soccer team scored twice in the final 17 minutes of regulation and picked up a 4-2 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Portage on Tuesday night.

Bridget Brendza got things going offensively for the Trojans off a pass from Tori Schroeder and Sam Furto found Nicki Kollar for a goal and a 2-0 lead.

Nicki Monahan’s goal for Portage made it 2-1 at the half.

The Indians tied the game at 2-2 on a goal by Natalia Nocovski before Chesterton broke the game open.

Rosie Biehl found Elizabeth Benson with 17 minutes to play for the go-ahead goal and then Biehl scored on a penalty kick to set the final score.

Alex Bucko recorded four saves for the Trojans in the victory.

Chesterton 4, Portage 2

AT PORTAGE

Chesterton -- Nicki Kollar 1 goal; Bridget Brendza 1 goal; Elizabeth Benson 1 goal; Rosie Biehl 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Furto 1 assist; Tori Schroeder 1 assist; Alex Bucko 4 saves.

Portage -- Nicki Monahan 1 goal; Natalia Nocovski 1 goal; Stephanie Upton 11 saves.

Record: Chesterton 10-3 (5-1 DAC).

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 1, Portage 0

The Chesterton junior varsity girls soccer team won 1-0 against Portage Tuesday night.

The goal was scored by Autianna Peters and assisted by Claudia Krygier.

　

　

Posted 9/21/2011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 