CHS Girls score late, beat Valparaiso again

Make it five in a row.
The Chesterton girls soccer team got two second half goals from Rosie Biehl
and picked up a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Valparaiso on Tuesday. The
victory is the Trojans fifth consecutive win over the Vikings.
“I have to tell you, that’s a big win,” Chesterton coach David Galloway
said. “Coming into the preseason, I said I didn’t have a clue where some
people needed to play and now we’ve figured it out some. We’ve filled in
some of the holes and the girls are doing an outstanding job in those
spots.”
The Vikings controlled most of the first half with the Trojans finally
getting dangerous in the offensive third late in the first half, but neither
goalkeeper allowed anything into the net.
“The ebb and flow of a game with two competitive teams like this, you’ll
have periods where you’re just defending and then there will be times when
you are on the offensive for a while,” Galloway said. “It’s just the nature
of the game and when those opportunities present themselves you have to take
advantage of them.”
The Vikings finally broke the scoreless tie with 35:54 left to play when
Jenelle Klumpe found the head of Andrea Violanti on a corner kick for a 1-0
lead.
Twenty minutes later, the Trojans took the words of Galloway to heart and
tied the game. Tori Schroeder played a ball forward from the back third of
the field and Bridget Brendza outran the Viking defense to the ball.
Brendza’s shot deflected off of Valpo goalkeeper Emma Kurt right to a
waiting Rosie Biehl to tie the game.
“We told the girls before the game and again at halftime, we would score
with a quick counter-attack,” Galloway said. “We’d have to play the ball
through on the ground or play it over the top and run it down.”
Chesterton goalkeeper Alex Bucko kept the game tied with three great saves
on her way to nine for the night before Biehl got free again.
“Alex was tremendous tonight,” Galloway said of his keeper who had split
time with Carley Furto through the first three games of the season. “She was
hurt most of the season last year and mentally, as much as physically, she’s
done a great job. As a staff, we decided that Alex was really on tonight so
we left her out there.”
With 4:14 to play, Alexis Roque crossed a ball to Biehl who beat Kurt near
post for the game-winner.
“The team set it up perfectly to where all I had to do was touch it into the
goal,” Biehl said. “My teammates made great runs to give us a chance to
score.”
“Rosie Biehl finally decided to take over a game like I knew she could,”
Galloway said. “Hopefully, she’ll build on that and we’ll see that the rest
of the season.”
The Trojan roster features 10 sophomores, while the veteran Vikings returned
10 starters and feature no one younger than a junior.
“We got some great contributions from our young kids like Madisyn Coudriet
and Kristen Homme in the middle,” Galloway said. “Our older kids are doing
their job and leading by example and the younger kids are starting to
understand varsity soccer.”