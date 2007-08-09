CHS Girls score late, beat Valparaiso again

Make it five in a row.

The Chesterton girls soccer team got two second half goals from Rosie Biehl and picked up a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Valparaiso on Tuesday. The victory is the Trojans fifth consecutive win over the Vikings.

“I have to tell you, that’s a big win,” Chesterton coach David Galloway said. “Coming into the preseason, I said I didn’t have a clue where some people needed to play and now we’ve figured it out some. We’ve filled in some of the holes and the girls are doing an outstanding job in those spots.”

The Vikings controlled most of the first half with the Trojans finally getting dangerous in the offensive third late in the first half, but neither goalkeeper allowed anything into the net.

“The ebb and flow of a game with two competitive teams like this, you’ll have periods where you’re just defending and then there will be times when you are on the offensive for a while,” Galloway said. “It’s just the nature of the game and when those opportunities present themselves you have to take advantage of them.”

The Vikings finally broke the scoreless tie with 35:54 left to play when Jenelle Klumpe found the head of Andrea Violanti on a corner kick for a 1-0 lead.

Twenty minutes later, the Trojans took the words of Galloway to heart and tied the game. Tori Schroeder played a ball forward from the back third of the field and Bridget Brendza outran the Viking defense to the ball.

Brendza’s shot deflected off of Valpo goalkeeper Emma Kurt right to a waiting Rosie Biehl to tie the game.

“We told the girls before the game and again at halftime, we would score with a quick counter-attack,” Galloway said. “We’d have to play the ball through on the ground or play it over the top and run it down.”

Chesterton goalkeeper Alex Bucko kept the game tied with three great saves on her way to nine for the night before Biehl got free again.

“Alex was tremendous tonight,” Galloway said of his keeper who had split time with Carley Furto through the first three games of the season. “She was hurt most of the season last year and mentally, as much as physically, she’s done a great job. As a staff, we decided that Alex was really on tonight so we left her out there.”

With 4:14 to play, Alexis Roque crossed a ball to Biehl who beat Kurt near post for the game-winner.

“The team set it up perfectly to where all I had to do was touch it into the goal,” Biehl said. “My teammates made great runs to give us a chance to score.”

“Rosie Biehl finally decided to take over a game like I knew she could,” Galloway said. “Hopefully, she’ll build on that and we’ll see that the rest of the season.”

The Trojan roster features 10 sophomores, while the veteran Vikings returned 10 starters and feature no one younger than a junior.

“We got some great contributions from our young kids like Madisyn Coudriet and Kristen Homme in the middle,” Galloway said. “Our older kids are doing their job and leading by example and the younger kids are starting to understand varsity soccer.”