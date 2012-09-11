CHS Girls Hoops open tonight at home

Chesterton girls basketball coach Jack Campbell is certainly no stranger to
the sidelines.
Tonight when the Trojans open the 2012-2013 season at CHS against Munster,
Campbell will begin his 25th year as head coach.
“The significance of it is that things have certainly changed,” Campbell
said. “Title IX has made such an impact with scheduling and everything else.
That’s probably the biggest change, but kids are kids. Kids are more skilled
now then they were when I first started.
“The open summer and the time the kids put in has had a lot to do with that.
Girls basketball has really changed.”
The Trojans return a significant number of letterwinners from last season’s
squad, including a trio of starters in Caroline Puntillo, Jocelyn Lipscomb
and Sarah Richards.
“Caroline, Jocelyn and Sarah are returning starters from last year,”
Campbell said. “Sarah has really improved her ball-handling and is making
some plays she hasn’t made in the past. Those three are all going to have to
handle the load.”
They won’t have to do all the scoring as Campbell’s squad returns several
other letterwinners that can be counted on in Kelsey Conway, Kassidy Scott,
Hannah McCafferty, Kelly Braun and Mary Mochen. Hayley Sekula also will be
counted on.
“We’ve got great kids that have all done the things we’ve asked them to do,”
Campbell said. “They spent the summer with us and played about 25 games. We
have some other kids that are capable of helping us as well.”
The Trojans have looked best when getting out in transition in the
preseason, but will have to be able to run their set offense as well.
“In coaching, I’ve always felt that you have to be able to do a little bit
of everything,” Campbell said. “You’ve got to be able to run when you need
too or call a set play. You have to have a mixture of several things to be
successful. When we got out in transition during the summer and against
Lowell (scrimmage), we had some success.
“If you do that, and miss a couple of quick shots, you’re going to have to
slow things down at times.”
Defensively, the Trojans will look like they have in the past with their
run-and-jump pressure and a few other surprises.
“Defensively, we’ll still run and jump, but we’ll play some zone like we did
last year,” Campbell said. “We aren’t a go out and stick you man-to-man
team. We don’t have that kind of personnel. If we change things up from time
to time, I think we’ve got a chance to be successful.”
The Trojans problem on the defensive end may be rebounding the ball after
forcing a tough shot.
“We’re short on size,” Campbell said. “You can’t just measure kids by their
height though. We’ve got tremendously competitive kids and hopefully that
balances it out a little.”
And at the end of the day, basketball may be just as simple as it was 25
years ago when Campbell started.
“Putting the
ball in the basket is the equalizer for everybody,” Campbell said. “If we
shoot the ball well, we can be competitive with anybody.”
