CHS Girls Golf wins Marquette Invite

The Chesterton girls golf team set an 18-hole tournament school record with a 309 team total on its way to a victory at the six-team Michigan City Marquette Invitational at Legacy Hills on Friday.

“The girls played exceptional golf today,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “It was a total team effort. When the highest score you count is an 84, you are going to win most tournaments.”

Kelly Grassel led the way with a 2-under-par 70, while Marissa Kroeger followed with a 75. Nicole Dutz fired an 80 with Stephanie Drake shooting 84. Emily DeLache rounded out the scoring with a 90.