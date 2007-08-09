CHS Girls Golf still undefeated in DAC

The Chesterton girls golf team remained unbeaten in dual meets with a
180-251 victory over Michigan City on Thursday at Sand Creek.
Playing the Creek course, the Trojans were led by Kelly Grassel’s
one-over-par 37. Grassel was followed by Marissa Kroeger (45), Nicole Dutz
(47) and Taryn Trusty (51).
Chesterton is now 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference
play.
Chesterton 180,
Michigan City 251
AT SAND CREEK
(CREEK), Par 36
Chesterton – Kelly Grassel 37, Marissa Kroeger 45, Nicole Dutz 47, Taryn
Trusty 51.
Michigan City – Paige Mellen 51, Lizzie Smith 59, Veronika Werner 70, Dayna
Pedzinski 71.
Records – Chesterton 4-0 (3-0 DAC), Michigan City 0-5 (0-3 DAC).
JV – Chesterton
– Ashley Ford 44, Emily DeLache 45, Jennifer Kattalia 46, Alyssa Huckaby 56.
Posted 8/26/2011