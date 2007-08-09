CHS Girls Golf still undefeated in DAC

The Chesterton girls golf team remained unbeaten in dual meets with a 180-251 victory over Michigan City on Thursday at Sand Creek.

Playing the Creek course, the Trojans were led by Kelly Grassel’s one-over-par 37. Grassel was followed by Marissa Kroeger (45), Nicole Dutz (47) and Taryn Trusty (51).

Chesterton is now 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference play.