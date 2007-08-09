Chesterton Tribune

CHS Girls Golf still undefeated in DAC

The Chesterton girls golf team remained unbeaten in dual meets with a 180-251 victory over Michigan City on Thursday at Sand Creek.

Playing the Creek course, the Trojans were led by Kelly Grassel’s one-over-par 37. Grassel was followed by Marissa Kroeger (45), Nicole Dutz (47) and Taryn Trusty (51).

Chesterton is now 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference play.

Chesterton 180, Michigan City 251

AT SAND CREEK (CREEK), Par 36

Chesterton – Kelly Grassel 37, Marissa Kroeger 45, Nicole Dutz 47, Taryn Trusty 51.

Michigan City – Paige Mellen 51, Lizzie Smith 59, Veronika Werner 70, Dayna Pedzinski 71.

Records – Chesterton 4-0 (3-0 DAC), Michigan City 0-5 (0-3 DAC).

JV – Chesterton – Ashley Ford 44, Emily DeLache 45, Jennifer Kattalia 46, Alyssa Huckaby 56.

 

