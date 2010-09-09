Chesterton Tribune                                                                                   Adv.

CHS Girls Golf stays undefeated beats Munster

The Chesterton girls golf team continued its stellar play with a decisive 170-211 victory over Munster on Wednesday at The Brassie.

Sophomore’s Kelly Grassel and Marissa Kroeger fired two-over par 38’s to lead the Trojans. Emily DeLache shot 46, while Stephanie Drake carded a 48 and Taryn Trusty tallied a 52.

Chesterton returns to the course for the third time in as many days today when they take on Portage at 4 p.m. at The Brassie.

Chesterton 170, Munster 211

AT THE BRASSIE, Par 36

Chesterton – Kelly Grassel 38, Marissa Kroeger 38, Emily DeLache 46, Stephanie Drake 48, Taryn Trusty 52.

Munster – Kamryn Klawitter 45, Sarah Kinser 46, Molly Imrich 58, Beckey Seligman 62, Hailey Estes 67.

Records – Chesterton 9-0, Munster 6-4.

Junior Varsity – Jennifer Kattalia 45, Ashley Ford 50.

 

Posted 9/9/2010

 

 

 

