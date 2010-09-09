CHS Girls Golf stays undefeated beats Munster

The Chesterton girls golf team continued its stellar play with a decisive
170-211 victory over Munster on Wednesday at The Brassie.
Sophomore’s Kelly Grassel and Marissa Kroeger fired two-over par 38’s to
lead the Trojans. Emily DeLache shot 46, while Stephanie Drake carded a 48
and Taryn Trusty tallied a 52.
Chesterton returns to the course for the third time in as many days today
when they take on Portage at 4 p.m. at The Brassie.
Chesterton 170,
Munster 211
AT THE BRASSIE,
Par 36
Chesterton – Kelly Grassel 38, Marissa Kroeger 38, Emily DeLache 46,
Stephanie Drake 48, Taryn Trusty 52.
Munster – Kamryn Klawitter 45, Sarah Kinser 46, Molly Imrich 58, Beckey
Seligman 62, Hailey Estes 67.
Records – Chesterton 9-0, Munster 6-4.
Junior Varsity – Jennifer Kattalia 45, Ashley Ford 50.