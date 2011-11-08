CHS Girls Golf opens dual season with win

The Chesterton girls golf team opened the dual meet part of its season with a 192-238 victory over Boone Grove at Sand Creek on Wednesday.

Ashley Ford led the Trojans with a 44 on the par 36 Creek Course, while Emily DeLache followed with a 45 and Jennifer Kattalia added a 46. Taryn Trusty carded a 57 with Alyssa Huckaby rounding out the scoring with a 69.

Chesterton returns to the course on Monday when they play in the Duneland Athletic Conference Invitational at the Brassie beginning at 8 a.m.