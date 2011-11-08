CHS Girls Golf opens dual season with win

The Chesterton girls golf team opened the dual meet part of its season with
a 192-238 victory over Boone Grove at Sand Creek on Wednesday.
Ashley Ford led the Trojans with a 44 on the par 36 Creek Course, while
Emily DeLache followed with a 45 and Jennifer Kattalia added a 46. Taryn
Trusty carded a 57 with Alyssa Huckaby rounding out the scoring with a 69.
Chesterton returns to the course on Monday when they play in the Duneland
Athletic Conference Invitational at the Brassie beginning at 8 a.m.
Chesterton 192, Boone Grove 238
At Sand Creek (Creek), par 36
Chesterton -- Jennifer Kattalia 46, Taryn Trusty 57, Emily
DeLache 45, Ashley Ford 44, Alyssa Huckaby 69
Boone Grove -- Elizabeth Buth 53, Abbey Lukas 50, Kristen
Buth 58, Cheryl Guest 77, Gabby Hall 80
Records -- Chesterton 1-0, Boone Grove 0-1.
Posted 8/11/2011