CHS Girls Golf continues to roll

The Chesterton girls golf continued its domination of Duneland Athletic
Conference competition with a 166-200 victory over Lake Central at Sand
Creek on Thursday.
Kelly Grassel led the Trojans with a 2-over-par 38, while Marissa Kroeger
followed with a 41. Stephanie Drake shot 43 with Nicole Dutz shooting 44 and
Taryn Trusty finishing the scoring with a 46.
Chesterton improved to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in DAC play.
Chesterton 166, Lake Central 200
AT SAND CREEK, Par 36
Chesterton – Kelly Grassel 38, Marissa Kroeger 41, Stephanie Drake 43,
Nicole Dutz 44, Taryn Trusty 46.
Lake Central – Kylie Shoemaker 51, Jamie Hintz 48, Kiana Jongsma 51, Tori
Balicki 50, Meg Falat 58.
Records – Chesterton 7-0 (5-0 DAC), Lake Central 4-3 (2-3 DAC).
Junior Varsity – Ashley Ford 47, Emily DeLache 49, Jennifer Kattalia 51.