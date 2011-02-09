CHS Girls Golf continues to roll

The Chesterton girls golf continued its domination of Duneland Athletic Conference competition with a 166-200 victory over Lake Central at Sand Creek on Thursday.

Kelly Grassel led the Trojans with a 2-over-par 38, while Marissa Kroeger followed with a 41. Stephanie Drake shot 43 with Nicole Dutz shooting 44 and Taryn Trusty finishing the scoring with a 46.

Chesterton improved to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in DAC play.