CHS Girls get come from behind Duneland Conference win

Trailing 53-44 with 5:51 to play, things looked bleak for the Chesterton girls basketball team Friday night.

Just 49 seconds and two fouls later, the Trojans went on a 13-0 run and picked up a 60-59 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Portage.

“We didn’t necessarily play well, but we got a win,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “We may not have deserved it, but you have to give the kids credit for having the heart to come back.”

After Claire Holba split a pair of free throws, a turnover by the Indians resulted in Alyssa White’s drive to the basket for the Trojans at the 5:02 mark. Both fouls were called on Portage’s Nicki Monahan, her fourth and fifth of the game.

“Monahan was so good tonight,” Campbell said after the Portage sophomore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. “She handled the ball well and did so many things for them on the floor besides scoring.”

Holba scored eight points during the run as Chesterton built a 57-53 lead with 1:08 to play. Holba finished with 26 points and eight rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor.

“I think maybe Claire’s conditioning came into play,” Campbell said. “She was able to beat them down the floor and get some easy looks. Claire does a great job of that and converting.”

Chesterton went 4-of-6 from the foul line in the final minute to secure the win.

“Basically all of our kids are good free throw shooters and we’ve been through this before late in games,” Campbell said. “I feel confident with anybody we put up there. We made big foul shots when we had too. We’ve done that all year.”

The Trojans hit on 21-of-33 shots from the charity stripe in the game. That makes 73 free throw attempts in the past two games for Chesterton.

“We shoot a lot of free throws because we get the ball in the lane,” Campbell said. “Sometimes we pass it in there and sometimes Brooke (Gardner) or somebody else penetrates. If you can get the ball there, you either score or they have to foul you.”

Chesterton led 25-23 at halftime after Ryan Bozak hit a pair of free throws and Brooke Gardner scored a basket in the final 11 seconds.

Gardner finished with 15 points and five assists after struggling to a 5-of-20 night from the field.

“The bottom line is we won, especially on the road,” Campbell said. “It’s never easy in our conference to get a win in somebody else’s gym. Those are always special.”

The Indians took a 12-point lead in the third quarter thanks to a 14-0 run that included six points from Tori Bliss who finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

“Bliss is so big and strong inside,” Campbell said. “With the those two kids (Bliss and Monahan), they can play with anybody.”